ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Bear Lake State Park to begin day-use reservation system in Idaho

By Victoria Hill, KUTV
kmyu.tv
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KUTV) — Bear Lake State Park in Idaho will soon begin a day-use reservation system. The lake's popular North Beach area will require visitors to use the reservation system for the...

kmyu.tv

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Utah woman, 34, who was a state official for more than 10 years dies during hike after falling 20 feet at Grand Canyon National Park on sixth day of boat trip

A longtime Utah government official died Monday evening, officials said Tuesday, after falling 20 feet at the Grand Canyon while on a boating trip along the Colorado River. Salt Lake City resident Margaret 'Meg' Osswald, the assistant director the Utah Division of Water Quality, was pronounced dead by Arizona safety officials at about 8:30 pm Monday after falling more than 20 feet during a hike just off the 1,450-mile-long river.
ACCIDENTS
98.3 The Snake

7 Reasons Why the End of the World May Be Coming to Idaho

The world is in a strange place and things that many thought they would never see or that would ever happen, have occurred in the last few years. There have been diseases spread across the globe, fires that stretch for miles, and giant bugs that parachute. Many of the things that people have witnessed or experienced are defining history, and many of these occurrences are more on the negative side. With so much doom and gloom in the world over the last few years, it makes one question, is the end of the world fast approaching? Here are some reasons, it may be happening sooner than later.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Popular Food Chain Closes its Doors on Idaho For Good

Last week a story was written about restaurants that no longer are in Twin Falls, and ironically on the same weekend, the last of a popular restaurant chain closed in Idaho. Many restaurants have come and gone during the pandemic, with some struggling even before the pandemic began. A popular chain that used to be on every other commercial and use to be on many corners and in many shopping centers has left the state, and potentially for good.
TWIN FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
103.5 KISSFM

Are the Mountains of Idaho Really Being Terrorized by Cannibals?

It seems as though Idaho is home to all sorts of mythical creatures. You’ve got the legendary Sasquatch roaming the forests, you’ve got the sea serpent Sharlie living in Payette Lake, and now… we’ve got the Nimerigar, a race of humanoids that could only be described as “cannibalistic dwarves” according to Native-Languages.org.
IDAHO STATE
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Ranger#North Beach
107.9 LITE FM

This Unsolved Mystery is One of Idaho’s Creepiest of All Time

In 1979, 12-year-old Christina Lee White went missing in Asotin, Washington, and hasn’t been seen since. It was this disappearance that marked the beginning of what is known as the “Lewis Clark Valley murders” that plagued parts of Washington and Idaho from 1979 to 1982. The case remains unsolved with no suspects in custody.
BOISE, ID
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Elk Slams Right Into A Moving Car Trying To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park

Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
98.3 The KEY

Your history teacher never told you Japan bombed Oregon & Washington

Since the end of World War II, the debate on whether the Japanese planned or did not plan to invade Washington and Oregon with troops still rages on. Some say the Japanese had no intention of invading the U.S. because of the long distance across the Pacific Ocean, and others say they were likely wary of a long drawn out battle with armed Americans, as most households in rural areas at the time had a firearm (81 years later this topic is still highly debated).
OREGON STATE
104.3 WOW Country

An Interesting Reason Why Americans All Over Are Moving to Idaho

MoneyWise recently created a list called The States Americans Are Leaving (And Where They Are Headed) — and Idaho is #9 on the list of where people are moving to. Yeah, I know. Shocker. And my personal opinion is that we should be much higher on that list. On my drive to work this morning, I feel like I hardly saw any Idaho plates haha!
KXL

Close Call On I-5 In Southern Oregon

ROSEBURG, Ore. — An Oregon State Trooper was assisting a big rig driver on Interstate 5 in Roseburg when a truck clipped both of their vehicles. The vehicles were on the shoulder when a truck goes up onto the driver’s side of the patrol car then smashes into the back of the semi. A time stamp on the video shows April 19th.
ROSEBURG, OR
103.5 KISSFM

Don’t Move Here! The 10 Worst Places to Live in Idaho

As you can imagine, there are a lot of qualities that must be taken into consideration when considering where one should live. Things that make up the livability of a town or city include:. Crime rates. Unemployment rates. Average incomes. Home values. Education ratings. Poverty levels. Number of jobs. Entertainment...
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy