Sioux Falls, SD

Augustana Women’s Golf Set for NCAA Super Regional

By Ryan Hilgemann, Augustana Athletic Communications
goaugie.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Augustana women's golf team is set for the NCAA Central Regional at Hot Springs Country Club in Hot Springs, Arkansas, Monday through Wednesday. The event consists of 54 holes over three days of competition. The top-three teams will advance to the NCAA Championships May 10-14 at...

goaugie.com

Wichita Eagle

Kansas State announces times, dates, locations for first Catbacker Tour since 2019

A longtime tradition is returning to Kansas State’s sports calendar this spring. K-State is reviving its popular Catbacker Tour for the first time since the traveling event went on hiatus during the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. Just like old times, coaches and student-athletes from across the athletic department will travel to cities in every region of the Sunflower State and visit with fans at 15 different events.
KANSAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas Basketball: Connor Vanover finds a new home

After a month of being in the transfer portal, a former Razorback has found a new home not too far away from Fayetteville. Connor Vanover, a Little Rock native and former forward for the Arkansas Razorbacks, has announced that he will be transferring to Oral Roberts University in Tulsa. Committed!!🖤💫 pic.twitter.com/zM7dadB0qn — Connor Vanover (@Vanover_Connor) May 2, 2022 In two seasons, Vanover appeared in 44 games for the Razorbacks, starting in 37 of those. The 7-3 forward averaged 5.1 points and 3.7 rebounds per game during his career at Arkansas. Vanover saw most of his playing time during his redshirt sophomore season in 2020-21, where he played an average of 17 minutes per game, starting in 27 games. In the season-opener against Gardner-Webb on November 13, Vanover scored 19 points and pulled down seven rebounds in the 86-69 win over the Bulldogs. Vanover would go on to start in ten games at the five for the Razorbacks this season, but his playing time went down significantly due to the emergence of Stanley Umude’s production. List Arkansas Basketball leads SEC in five-star signees RelatedAnother Razorback enters name into Transfer Portal
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Manhattan Mercury

MHS boys' golf places 7th at Hutchinson

The Manhattan HIgh boys’ golf team placed seventh at the Hutchinson Invitational Friday afternoon. The Indians finished with a 312 team score, placing them behind Blue Valley’s 310 and ahead of Sacred Heart’s 316. Olathe West won the invitational with a score of 297. Jonathan Wefald and...
MANHATTAN, KS
KHBS

Scare at Rogers softball game

ROGERS, Ark. — What witnesses say sounded like gunfire turned a girls' softball game into a scene of terror Sunday night in a game between Springdale and Siloam Springs 9- and 10-year-olds. "I noticed prior to what happened on the field, I heard something way, way north — a...
ROGERS, AR
KSNB Local4

Aurora alum Scheierman narrows transfer list to five

AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - Aurora High graduate and former South Dakota State star basketball player Baylor Scheierman narrowed his transfer destination list further on Monday. Scheierman, who declared for the NBA Draft but is also in the transfer portal, previously cut his list to 10 and is now down to five schools. Arkansas, Clemson, Creighton, Duke and Nebraska all made the cut.
AURORA, NE
