(DENVER, Colo.) Community organization Denver Streets Partnership will host the 2022 Vision Zero Ride and Walk of Silence from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. May 18 at Rude Park. The annual event will honor cyclists who have lost their lives on Denver's public streets and bring attention to the street designs that cause such deaths. Additionally, the event will work as an opportunity to call on Denver to look into transforming the transportation system and achieve Vision Zero by 2030.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO