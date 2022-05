Here are updates From Tuesday’s ECHL Central Division semifinals Game 7 between the Toledo Walleye and the Cincinnati Cyclones. The Walleye have seized a 3-1 lead on a goal by John Albert with 3:36 left in the second period. Brett Boeing earned the assist after his initial shot was stopped by Sean Bonar. Albert's fifth goal of the playoffs put Toledo up by three.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO