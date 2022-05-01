ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Lions expected to sign CB Jermaine Waller

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Sports Nation
 3 days ago
According to a report from Matt Zenitz, the Detroit Lions are expected to sign former Virginia Tech cornerback Jermaine Waller. During his final season with the Hokies, Waller had 46 tackles and four interceptions. The Detroit Lions are expected to sign former...

