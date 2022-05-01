ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg’s Connor ready to compete in NFL

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Jarod “Snoop” Connor had to share the football in the backfield at the University of Mississippi. He was a highlight reel during his days at Hattiesburg High School, the centerpiece in a Tigers’ offense that won a South State title and made an appearance in the...

Sideline View with Dale McKee

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The National Football League Draft made several young men in our state a lot of money this past weekend. Laurel’s Charlie Cross was a first-round selection of the Seattle Seahawks. The former Mississippi Bulldog offensive lineman will when he signs his pro contract be paid a $12.7 million signing bonus and stands to make $21.3 over that contract. Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral did not go until the third round with the 94thselection by Carolina and will have a total package of $5.1 million, which includes an $875,000 signing bonus. Ole Miss led the state with six selections as linebacker Sam Williams went in the second round to the Dallas Cowboys. Snoop Conner went in the fifth round to Jacksonville, linebacker Chance Campbell went to Tennessee in the sixth round, while linebacker Mark Robinson went to the Steelers and defensive back Deane Leonard went to the Chargers in the final round. The only other Mississippi State draft selection was defensive back Martin Emerson in the third round to Cleveland. Jackson State’s edge rusher James Houston was selected by Detroit in the sixth round. The Eagles selected in round three former Horn Lake and Georgia linebacker Nakoba Dean as the 68th overall pick. The SEC had 53 players selected to lead the nation for the 16th consecutive year. Georgia led the SEC with 15 selections with LSU next with 10 draftees.
Alcorn State track star gets invited to NFL camps

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV)- Canton native and Alcorn State University track star Bralon Robinson has been invited to two NFL minicamps. Robinson will try out for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets. Robinson is one of the fastest people in the United State, which has got the eyes of NFL scouts. At the Jackson […]
Alabama CB, former LSU Tiger arrested in Mississippi

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks was arrested in Mississippi on charges of speeding, not having insurance and a first offense possession of marijuana. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department’s online records show that Ricks was booked at 5:14 p.m. Sunday. The bond was listed as $0. Alabama coach Nick Saban was not immediately […]
Nick Saban shares hilarious story about when Alabama lost to Louisiana-Monroe in 2007

Believe it not, there was a time when Alabama fans didn’t think Nick Saban was the man for the job. That statement is laughable now, and the Alabama coach proved it on Monday, sharing a story about a conversation he had in 2007 after his Crimson Tide lost to Louisiana-Monroe during the presentation of the inaugural Nick Saban Legacy Award in a ceremony in Birmingham.
Ty Fryfogle signs as undrafted free agent with Dallas Cowboys

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - A former South Mississippi standout is headed to the NFL. Former George County Rebel and Indiana Hoosier, Ty Fryfogle, put pen to paper Saturday and signed as an undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys. In his five years at Indiana he was named Big Ten...
