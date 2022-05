Caldwell native and former Les Bois Park jockey Gary Stevens wins his third and final Kentucky Derby, riding Silver Charm to victory at Churchill Downs. The former Capital High wrestler would take the Preakness Stakes two weeks later, one of three times he won two legs of the Triple Crown in the same year. Stevens triumphed in each of horse racing’s three major races three times for a total of nine career Triple Crown wins.

BOISE, ID ・ 16 HOURS AGO