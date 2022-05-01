ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

Make a Wish

dequeenbee.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEXARKANA, Ark. - A 6-year old girl from the...

www.dequeenbee.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gillian Sisley

Mother-in-Law Demands Grieving Widow Give Her Her House

Are in-laws at all entitled to take something a spouse shared with their late partner?. Death is a terrible tragedy for everyone involved. Whether it's a romantic partner or a parent, and in some cases children, the person who passes away always leaves behind those who love them. And with over 4 million people dying every year in the US due to accidents, illness, and the like, it's not an uncommon reality for many to experience.
InspireMore

7 Things Your Kids Will Never Forget About You

This article originally appeared on iMOM.com and reflects their mission and beliefs. It’s funny the things kids never forget about parents, the random memories that have a permanent spot in our minds. One of those for me is Valentine’s Day 1991. I woke up to flowers and a card on the kitchen counter, but they weren’t for me. They were for my mom, obviously. Still, I was heartbroken. My dad argued, “But your mom is my Valentine.” Still, irrationally, I cried. That afternoon, he came home from work with a cookie and a homemade card in the shape of a heart. I still have the card and I’ll never forget how special my dad made me feel.
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texarkana, AR
Society
City
Texarkana, AR
Local
Arkansas Society
Texarkana, AR
Health
Local
Arkansas Health
InspireMore

5 Things Husbands Wish Wives Knew

This article originally appeared on iMOM.com and reflects their mission and beliefs. Ladies, do you ever wish you knew what your husband was thinking? Husbands and wives can’t read each other’s minds, but here’s a peek into one man’s heart. Hopefully, he will help you understand your husband a little better!
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Make A Difference#Charity
Distractify

Internet Urges Woman to Ditch Friend Who Brought Along No Money for Vacation

Going on vacation can get really pricey, really fast. Now if you're someone with a salary that allows you to not only live and save comfortably and you don't have a side or weekend hustle to pull in some extra cash, then the idea of a vacation for a few days doesn't really hurt your wallet. You're getting paid what you get paid and you've got days off that you can use to have some time to yourself and your family/loved ones.
INTERNET
Gillian Sisley

Mother Refuses to Pay Kids Money for Housework

Should children be compensated financially for contributing to housework?. Parenting is one of the most difficult jobs in the world. A parent is responsible for raising a productive and responsible member of society, and must equip their child with all the tools necessary so that they can be self-sufficient out in the world.
InspireMore

“Need To Talk? I’ll Listen.” Cancer Survivor Lends A Kind Ear To Complete Strangers.

When Will Norman was going through the hardest year of his life, he learned a lesson so valuable he wants to share it with the world: You are not alone. His lowest point happened in 2020, though the pandemic wasn’t the cause — Will, a cancer survivor, was struggling personally, and he didn’t have anyone to talk to about it. Feeling so alone took a toll on him but, with time, he found the strength to try something scary but exciting… he reached out to complete strangers.
AZLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
CBS News

This man donated a kidney to a stranger — then summited Mount Kilimanjaro to prove a point

In June 2019, Steve Wilson was going on a bike ride. Like many of us often do, he checked his phone beforehand, and saw a moving post about his friend's daughter. "She was a junior in high school at the time, she just received a life-saving kidney from a woman in town," Wilson told CBS News. "And they didn't even know this woman til they made the plea for their daughter."
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Doctor On Call: Moving To Hospice

The decision to move a loved one into hospice care can be a difficult one and in Tuesday's Doctor on Call segment, we're happy to welcome Doctor Brandon King from Montereau to the show to talk about some of the common concerns and what families need to know.
ENTERTAINMENT
marketplace.org

After years of working from home, how has Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day evolved?

It’s been about three decades since Take Our Daughters to Work Day began. The practice started as a way to help girls learn about different careers. It later expanded to become Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day. For the past two years, for some parents, everyday has been take your child to work day. Now, more employees are going back to actual workplaces, and yesterday, which was the official day, some brought their kids with them.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gillian Sisley

Woman Refuses to Give Inheritance to Brother

Is someone else ever entitled to a person's inheritance?. It's never easy to lose a loved one, but everyone is bound to experience this at some point in their lives. With that said, something that can ease the pain of losing a person is having memories or mementos of theirs to help with the grieving process. This is why many will create wills to indicate where certain objects or property should go, should they unfortunately pass away.

Comments / 0

Community Policy