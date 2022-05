Rockford, IL- The Rockford IceHogs (37-30-4-1) closed out the 2021-22 regular season in front of 6,418 fans, the largest crowd of the season. The IceHogs fell 3-2 against the Chicago Wolves (50-16-5-5) Saturday night at BMO Harris Bank Center. Despite the loss, goalie Cale Morris set a franchise record for most...