Qantas To Break London Flight Barrier With Airbus Jet Order -sources

By Jamie Freed, Tim Hepher
International Business Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQantas Airways Ltd is set to announce a landmark order for Airbus SE A350-1000 jets capable of nonstop flights from Sydney to London as part of a wider deal with the European planemaker, industry sources told Reuters. The multibillion-dollar order, to be unveiled in a Sydney airport hangar on...

