ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Hayes rallies Pirates to 7-6 win over Padres in 10 innings

By JOHN PERROTTO
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12eW35_0fPWcNOc00
1 of 11

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ke’Bryan Hayes singled in the tying run and scored the winning run on an error as the Pittsburgh Pirates scored twice in the bottom of the 10th inning to beat the San Diego Padres 7-6 on Saturday night.

Hayes hit a leadoff single into center field off Luis Garcia (0-1) that scored automatic runner Jake Marisnick with the tying run. First baseman Eric Hosmer then misplayed Bryan Reynolds’ hard ground ball. The ball rolled down the right-field line and Hayes scored from first base.

“That was great instinctual baserunning on Ke’Bryan’s part,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. “That’s the kind of play you send to the player development people.”

Hayes was originally called out by home plate umpire Mark Wegner. However, video replay showed Hayes beat second baseman Jake Cronenworth’s relay throw and the call was overturned.

“I felt where (catcher Jorge) Alfaro tagged me and I knew my arm had gotten in there and there was no way I was out,” Hayes said. “Once the ball got behind Hosmer, I thought I had a chance to score. I started running as hard as I could and turned on the jets. I didn’t slow down, even when I was rounding third base.”

The Pirates ended their four-game losing streak and snapped the Padres’ four-game winning streak.

“The Padres have a very good team,” Hayes said. “It’s a good win for us to come back like we did.”

Trent Grisham singled in the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th off Chris Stratton (2-1).

Hosmer and Manny Machado homered for the Padres. Hosmer’s .389 batting average leads the big leagues and Machado tops the majors with 32 hits.

Michael Chavis tied the score at 5-5 by lining a two-run home run to left field in the bottom of the eighth inning off Steven Wilson. It was Pittsburgh’s first homer in seven games.

That came after Machado belted a two-run shot in the top of the inning to center field off David Bednar to put the Padres ahead.

“We felt pretty good after Manny’s home run but sometimes things don’t play out the way you hope,” San Diego manager Bob Melvin said. “Unfortunately, we didn’t finish out a game that we’ve been finishing out all year.”

The Padres’ Sean Manaea went 6 2/3 innings and gave up three runs and five hits while striking out six and walking three. San Diego starters have pitched at least six innings in 12 of 22 games this season.

Pittsburgh’s JT Brubaker also allowed three runs and five hits while pitching five innings. He had four strikeouts and one walk.

The Pirates have yet to have a starting pitcher record a win in 21 games this season. That ties the major league record to begin a season set by the Baltimore Orioles in 1989 when they started the year 0-21.

The Pirates scored twice in the fifth inning to knot the score at 3-all when Josh VanMeter hit an RBI double and scored on Reynolds’ fielder’s choice.

Hosmer put the Padres ahead 3-1 an inning earlier with an opposite-field drive into the left-field bleachers for his third homer.

Chavis’ RBI single in the first inning for the Pirates opened the scoring.

Marisnick saved two hits with diving catches in left field, robbing Ha-Seong Kim to end the sixth inning and Grisham to start the eighth.

CRUZ ON HOLD

With Pirates shortstop Kevin Newman going on the injured list earlier this week with a left groin strain, there has been clamoring by fans for Oneil Cruz, considered the organization’s top prospect, to be called up from Triple-A Indianapolis.

However, the 6-foot-7 Cruz went into Saturday hitting .188 with one home run in 18 games. Pirates general manager Ben Cherington believes the 23-year-old needs more developmental time.

“We want to do our job to try to put him a position to be as successful a big leaguer as possible when it’s his time,” Cherington said. “Sometimes that means really spending a little bit of time working on things in the minor leagues.”

Rookie Diego Castillo has started all four games at shortstop since Newman was injured.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: RHP Mike Clevinger (Tommy John surgery) is scheduled to be activated from the IL on Tuesday and start at Cleveland. It will be his first major league appearance since the 2020 postseason.

Pirates: INF/OF Cole Tucker was activated from the COVID-19 IL and INF/OF Tucupita Marcano was optioned to Double-A Altoona.

Padres: RHP Joe Musgrove (3-0, 2.16 ERA) will start Sunday – weather permitting as the forecast calls for all-day rain. He has not allowed more than two earned runs in any of his four starts this season

Pirates: RHP Mitch Keller (0-3, 6.62) has gone 11 straight starts without winning at PNC Park, dating to last May 29. Pittsburgh will try to avoid an 0-6 homestand.

___

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Cubs' Michael Hermosillo on bench Sunday afternoon

Chicago Cubs outfielder Michael Hermosillo is not in the starting lineup for Sunday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers. Hermosillo went 0-for-3 and struck out three times in Saturday's loss to the Brewers. He is returning to the bench for Sunday's game, while Jason Heyward is back in center field and hitting sixth.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Marlins' Jon Berti sitting Monday versus Diamondbacks

The Miami Marlins did not include Jon Berti in their lineup for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Berti will catch a breather Monday while Jazz Chisholm rejoins the starters at second base and bats leadoff against Diamondbacks righty Zac Gallen. The 32-year-old is off to a fantastic start this...
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Cease, White Sox shut down Trout, Angels; Ohtani pinch hits

CHICAGO (AP) — Dylan Cease struck out 11 to match a career best and gave up just one hit in seven sparkling innings, propelling the Chicago White Sox to a 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday. Three-time AL MVP Mike Trout struck out in all four...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Altoona, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
San Diego, CA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Local
California Sports
FOX Sports

Goldschmidt HR, Matz sharp as Cardinals edge Royals 1-0

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt hit an early home run and Steven Matz and the St. Louis bullpen made it stand up, leading the Cardinals over the Kansas City Royals 1-0 Monday. Goldschmidt, who got his first day off of the season Sunday, connected with one out in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Reuters

Padres hold off Pirates in rain-delayed rubber match

EditorsNote: updates ninth graf to add reason for Melvin’s ejection. Trent Grisham went 3-for-5 with two RBIs on Sunday as the visiting San Diego Padres topped the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2 in the rubber game of a weekend series. Manny Machado and Jake Cronenworth added RBI singles for the Padres.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Corbin Burnes Makes Team History in Brewers 2-0 Loss to Cubs

The Milwaukee Brewers saw their five-game winning streak come to an end on Sunday afternoon. The Crew dropped their Sunday matinee 2-0 to their division rival Chicago Cubs. The loss, though, was in no way due to pitching. Corbin Burnes, the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner, made team history in the loss.
MILWAUKEE, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

San Diego Padres vs. Pittsburgh Pirates odds, tips and betting trends

In the final game of a three-game set at PNC Park, the San Diego Padres (14-8) meet the Pittsburgh Pirates (9-11), Sunday at 1:35 PM ET. The Pirates are an underdog (+165 on the moneyline to win) when they takes the field at home against the Padres (-195). The matchup on the mound for this contest is set with the San Diego Padres looking to Joe Musgrove (3-0), and Mitch Keller (0-3) answering the bell for the Pittsburgh Pirates.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Mike Clevinger
Person
Joe Musgrove
Person
Eric Hosmer
Person
Trent Grisham
Person
Michael Chavis
Person
Ben Cherington
Person
Sean Manaea
Person
Ke'bryan Hayes
FOX Sports

Pirates and Padres play, winner takes 3-game series

LINE: Padres -195, Pirates +165; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Both the Pittsburgh Pirates and the San Diego Padres are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday. Pittsburgh has a 9-11 record overall and a 5-5 record in home games. Pirates hitters are batting a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Reuters

David Peralta powers Diamondbacks to victory over Marlins

EditorsNote: 12th graf, clarify play by play; smaller changes elsewhere. David Peralta went 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 5-4 win over the host Miami Marlins on Monday night. Ex-Marlins pitcher Zac Gallen (1-0) earned the win in his first time facing his...
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

LEADING OFF: Padres' Clevinger back after 2nd TJ surgery

A look at what's happening around the majors on Tuesday:. Padres right-hander Mike Clevinger is set to pitch in the majors for the first time since recovering from his second Tommy John surgery. He'll be back on a familiar mound, too. Clevinger will start against the Guardians at Progressive Field...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hayes Rallies Pirates#Ap#The Pittsburgh Pirates#The San Diego Padres
numberfire.com

C.J. Abrams on Padres' bench Tuesday

San Diego Padres infielder C.J. Abrams is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Zach Plesac and the Cleveland Guardians. Jake Cronenworth is moving to second base in place of Abrams and Eric Hosmer is handling first base. Matt Beaty is at designated hitter, while Trayce Thompson is entering the lineup to play right field and hit ninth.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
numberfire.com

Luis Gonzalez not in Giants' Tuesday lineup

San Francisco Giants outfielder Luis Gonzalez is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Gonzalez is being replaced in center field by Mauricio Dubon versus Dodgers starter Julio Urias. In 34 plate appearances this season, Gonzalez has a .276 batting average with a .737 OPS, 1...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

879K+
Followers
427K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy