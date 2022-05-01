ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

Make a Wish

waldronnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEXARKANA, Ark. - A 6-year old girl from the...

www.waldronnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gillian Sisley

Mother-in-Law Demands Grieving Widow Give Her Her House

Are in-laws at all entitled to take something a spouse shared with their late partner?. Death is a terrible tragedy for everyone involved. Whether it's a romantic partner or a parent, and in some cases children, the person who passes away always leaves behind those who love them. And with over 4 million people dying every year in the US due to accidents, illness, and the like, it's not an uncommon reality for many to experience.
Chip Chick

Her Sister Has The Opportunity To Live In A Real Home, Yet Is Choosing To Live In A Homeless Shelter Along With Her Baby

A 25-year-old woman has a younger sister who is 21. Recently, her sister found out that she was pregnant, and their entire family wasn't exactly happy about it due to her sister's age. Regardless, her sister dreamed of always getting to be a mom, and her sister was thrilled to be pregnant. Several years ago, her family lost everything in a house fire, and so at the time her sister announced her pregnancy, they were all in the middle of still recovering. Shortly after the pregnancy announcement, her sister and her sister's fiancé lost the one-bedroom apartment they were living in, as they got kicked out by their landlord...
HOMELESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texarkana, AR
Society
City
Texarkana, AR
Local
Arkansas Society
Texarkana, AR
Health
Local
Arkansas Health
InspireMore

5 Things Husbands Wish Wives Knew

This article originally appeared on iMOM.com and reflects their mission and beliefs. Ladies, do you ever wish you knew what your husband was thinking? Husbands and wives can’t read each other’s minds, but here’s a peek into one man’s heart. Hopefully, he will help you understand your husband a little better!
RELATIONSHIPS
InspireMore

7 Things Your Kids Will Never Forget About You

This article originally appeared on iMOM.com and reflects their mission and beliefs. It’s funny the things kids never forget about parents, the random memories that have a permanent spot in our minds. One of those for me is Valentine’s Day 1991. I woke up to flowers and a card on the kitchen counter, but they weren’t for me. They were for my mom, obviously. Still, I was heartbroken. My dad argued, “But your mom is my Valentine.” Still, irrationally, I cried. That afternoon, he came home from work with a cookie and a homemade card in the shape of a heart. I still have the card and I’ll never forget how special my dad made me feel.
KIDS
My Journal Courier

Couple had to wait until after daughter's birth to learn what was wrong with heart

At their babies' 20-week ultrasound, Bridget and Jerrid Conway were eager to catch another glimpse of their twin girls. In the exam room, the technician moved the wand over Bridget's stomach. When she lingered over Twin A, or Sadie as they later named her, the Conways suspected something might be wrong. Their doctor said the right side of her heart looked larger than the left.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Make A Difference#Charity
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Gillian Sisley

Mother Refuses to Pay Kids Money for Housework

Should children be compensated financially for contributing to housework?. Parenting is one of the most difficult jobs in the world. A parent is responsible for raising a productive and responsible member of society, and must equip their child with all the tools necessary so that they can be self-sufficient out in the world.
Distractify

Internet Urges Woman to Ditch Friend Who Brought Along No Money for Vacation

Going on vacation can get really pricey, really fast. Now if you're someone with a salary that allows you to not only live and save comfortably and you don't have a side or weekend hustle to pull in some extra cash, then the idea of a vacation for a few days doesn't really hurt your wallet. You're getting paid what you get paid and you've got days off that you can use to have some time to yourself and your family/loved ones.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
CBS News

This man donated a kidney to a stranger — then summited Mount Kilimanjaro to prove a point

In June 2019, Steve Wilson was going on a bike ride. Like many of us often do, he checked his phone beforehand, and saw a moving post about his friend's daughter. "She was a junior in high school at the time, she just received a life-saving kidney from a woman in town," Wilson told CBS News. "And they didn't even know this woman til they made the plea for their daughter."
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Doctor On Call: Moving To Hospice

The decision to move a loved one into hospice care can be a difficult one and in Tuesday's Doctor on Call segment, we're happy to welcome Doctor Brandon King from Montereau to the show to talk about some of the common concerns and what families need to know.
ENTERTAINMENT
marketplace.org

After years of working from home, how has Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day evolved?

It’s been about three decades since Take Our Daughters to Work Day began. The practice started as a way to help girls learn about different careers. It later expanded to become Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day. For the past two years, for some parents, everyday has been take your child to work day. Now, more employees are going back to actual workplaces, and yesterday, which was the official day, some brought their kids with them.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gillian Sisley

Woman Refuses to Give Inheritance to Brother

Is someone else ever entitled to a person's inheritance?. It's never easy to lose a loved one, but everyone is bound to experience this at some point in their lives. With that said, something that can ease the pain of losing a person is having memories or mementos of theirs to help with the grieving process. This is why many will create wills to indicate where certain objects or property should go, should they unfortunately pass away.

Comments / 0

Community Policy