COLUMBIA- The Missouri Tigers swept Texas A&M for their eight seniors on Senior Day. "A win on senior day just means a little more to everybody but I think what this group has been through means a lot more." Senior Kendyll Bailey said. "I think this year was not what we expected but now we are kind of on a roll going to the end of the year. That is where we want to be. A win today makes it better for everybody and their families too."

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO