ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, PA

Cindy Keeney and the Adams County Victim Witness Assistance Program [Episode 61]

By Gettysburg Connection
Gettysburg Connection
Gettysburg Connection
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 19:54 — 14.5MB) Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Email | RSS | More. Adams County government has many programs with many different responsibilities, many of which we, as taxpayers, know little about. This week we focus...

gettysburgconnection.org

Comments / 0

Related
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Adams County, PA
City
Gettysburg, PA
Adams County, PA
Crime & Safety
Gettysburg, PA
Crime & Safety
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#Program
OK! Magazine

Santa Fe Sheriff Believes Nobody Is 'Off The Hook' For 'Rust' Shooting After Alec Baldwin Claims To Be 'Exonerated'

The Santa Fe Sheriff doesn't believe Alec Baldwin is out of the woods just yet in regards to the ongoing investigation into Halyna Hutchins' death on the Rust film set. The late 42-year-old cinematographer was killed while on set of the Western film in October 2021 after the actor, 63, fired a prop gun that contained live rounds. While multiple individuals involved in the production of the film — including Baldwin, the film's assistant director David Halls, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and more — have been questioned about their apparent roles in the fatal mishap, the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department doesn't...
SANTA FE, NM
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Marguerite Long Bucher

Marguerite Long Bucher, née Marguerite Mitten Long, went to be with the Lord on April 18, 2022 at her home in Gettysburg. Marguerite was born on November 2, 1936 in Gettysburg, and was known as an avid equestrian, having competed at the Pennsylvania National horse show. She was a gardener, and businesswoman, the broker/owner of SERVICE 1st Realty, Inc., and Finesse Tropicals, Inc. Marguerite was a graduate of Gettysburg High School (1954) and Gettysburg College (1958). Peg, as she was known to friends and colleagues, was an active member of Chi Omega Sorority, Daughters of the American Revolution, Gettysburg Community Concert Association, Soroptimist International, Adams County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Gettysburg Garden Club, and Trout Unlimited (until recent years due to illness).
GETTYSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
Mercury

Pennsylvania lawmaker wants to reform cosmetology industry

A Pennsylvania lawmaker wants to clear government red tape out of the state’s beauty salon industry by removing license requirements for hair braiders, makeup artists and eyelash extension specialists, among others. In a memo to colleagues this week, York County Republican Rep. Dawn Keefer said over-regulation is stifling the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Gettysburg Connection

County Declares “National Crime Victims Week”

Please note this important announcement from the County:. Franklin Township #1 and #2 Polling Places are permanently changed beginning with the May 2022 Primary Election, moving from the Jesus is Lord Ministries to the Cashtown Fire Department, 1111 Old Route 30, Cashtown, pending approval by the Cashtown Fire Department at their public meeting on April 19, 2022.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

State Police Investigating Theft in Honey Brook Township

HONEY BROOK TWP, PA — Pennsylvania State Police from the Embreeville Station say they are investigating an alleged theft. Authorities state that on April 24, 2022, Troopers received a report from the 19-year-old male victim that between 9:32 AM and 12:10 PM tools were stolen from his vehicle, which was parked on Mark Road in Honey Brook Township, Chester County. Items that were allegedly taken included a Porter Cable drill, a black and red Crafts screw gun, a black and red Husky toolbag, and a tool punch with various tools. The estimated value of the loss is $300.
HONEY BROOK, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Behind the scenes at the Carroll Valley Library

In the late 1990’s and the early 2000’s, the Adams County Library System was looking for a suitable location for a branch that would service the south-western section of Adams County. Their search finally paid off and a library branch was opened in the town of Fairfield in 2003. I became the branch manager of the Fairfield Area Library in 2004. At the time, besides being the newest, we were the smallest “brick and mortar” branch in the system. Technically, our smallest branch was our Bookmobile which drove all over the County visiting schools, daycares, and nursing homes, bringing the books to you.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg police chief Glenny joins Sen. Mastriano to support using federal American Rescue Plan funds for police

Gettysburg Police Chief Robert Glenny attended a joint press conference today near the Harrisburg Capitol Building to support police funding legislation, Senate Bill 1193, that would allocate $100 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds to create the “Law Enforcement Recovery Grant Program.” The funds would be used to support police departments.
GETTYSBURG, PA
MyChesCo

Gov. Wolf Continues Push for $2,000 Direct Payments

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf was recently joined by Representative Manuel Guzman Jr. at The Salvation Army in Reading to call on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to finally act to support Pennsylvanians by passing legislation for the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)-funded $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks to Pennsylvanians.
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg, PA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
107K+
Views
ABOUT

Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests. We publish local journalism that promotes civic engagement and community trust. We cover local governmental, educational, arts, sports, and community events. Gettysburg Connection includes a complete calendar of events for the Gettysburg area including Adams County. Gettysburg Connection is independently operated and not associated with any other media organization.

 https://gettysburgconnection.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy