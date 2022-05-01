ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, PA

American Daffodil Society National Convention comes to Gettysburg

By Charles Stangor
Gettysburg Connection
Gettysburg Connection
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Thousands of daffodils of every shape, size, and color came to the Wyndham Hotel in Gettysburg this weekend for the 2022 meeting of the American Daffodil Society. The attendees and contestants...

gettysburgconnection.org

Gettysburg Connection

Dia de los niños event in Gettysburg

Hundreds of kids and family members covered the grounds around the Vida Charter School in Gettysburg this afternoon for this year’s Dia de los niños celebration. The “kids day” event celebrated spring, the Cinco de Mayo holiday, the coming end of the school year, and a general spirit of happiness. On hand were tennis lessons, musical chairs games, music, a bouncy house, family togetherness, and more.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Rev. E. Edward Keyser

The Reverend E. Edward Keyser died on April 7 at the age of 83, at his home surrounded by his family. Born on July 3, 1938, he grew up in Lancaster, PA and was the youngest son of Earl E. Keyser Jr. and Thelma Gladys Hoke. He was a graduate...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg applies for major renovation grant; will reevaluate borough signage

Gettysburg Borough has re-applied for a large grant that if successful would give the town a major facelift. At their meeting on Monday the council added Lincoln Square and portions of Chambersburg St., Carlisle St., and York St. to their Baltimore Street Historic Pathway Revitalization Master Plan. The borough will commit about $451,000 of local funds for the work as part of a request for $9 million to the U.S. Dept. of Transportation through the 2022 Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grants program.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg Majestic will present first-ever Ken Burns Film Festival

Gettysburg College’s Majestic Theater announced yesterday it will host the first-ever film festival dedicated solely to the work of award-winning documentarian Ken Burns next February 10-12, 2023. More than a career retrospective, festival-goers will engage with Burns, his collaborators, historians, and Gettysburg College students in consequential conversations about the...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Medicine Takeback will be April 30

Please dispose of your unused, expired, or unwanted medications safely and in an environmentally friendly way. To help you, the next Adams County medicine takeback will be held in locations around Adams County on Saturday April 30. The event is sponsored by Collaborating for Youth. SPONSORED. We'd value your comment...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Land Conservancy will premiere two short films on Friday

In celebration of Earth Day 2022, the Land Conservancy of Adams County will premiere two films on Friday at the movie theater at Mela Kitchen. Landscapes & Legacy: the Story of a Pennsylvania Land Trust is about the origin of the Land Conservancy, as told by some of our founding members. Paying tribute to our origin 27 years ago, the film features two of our past presidents talking about what inspired the Land Conservancy’s creation and why the work we do continues to be important.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Gettysburg Connection

David Wills House Reopens for 2022

Beginning April 23, 2022, the historic David Wills House will reopen, free of charge, on Saturdays and Sundays from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Effective June 2, 2022, operations will expand to Thursday-Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. National Park Service Rangers will staff the home with support from Main Street Gettysburg.
GETTYSBURG, PA
NewsBreak
Society
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Marguerite Long Bucher

Marguerite Long Bucher, née Marguerite Mitten Long, went to be with the Lord on April 18, 2022 at her home in Gettysburg. Marguerite was born on November 2, 1936 in Gettysburg, and was known as an avid equestrian, having competed at the Pennsylvania National horse show. She was a gardener, and businesswoman, the broker/owner of SERVICE 1st Realty, Inc., and Finesse Tropicals, Inc. Marguerite was a graduate of Gettysburg High School (1954) and Gettysburg College (1958). Peg, as she was known to friends and colleagues, was an active member of Chi Omega Sorority, Daughters of the American Revolution, Gettysburg Community Concert Association, Soroptimist International, Adams County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Gettysburg Garden Club, and Trout Unlimited (until recent years due to illness).
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

They Once Lived Here – A Hike through Gettysburg’s Forgotten History

In recognition of National Historic Preservation Month, we invite you to attend this free guided hike and explore the sites and stories of buildings that have long since vanished from the landscape. On Saturday, May 7 from 1 pm to 3 pm, join Rangers Matt Atkinson and John Hoptak of Gettysburg National Military Park, and Ranger Daniel Vermilya of Eisenhower National Historic Site on this one-mile walk, following mowed trails and paved sidewalks, that will explore over 175 years of Gettysburg history. From the long-forgotten homes of Gettysburg’s African American Community to World War II POW camps, tenant houses, and farms caught in the crossfire of battle, discover the stories of the people who once called this battlefield home.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg, PA
ABOUT

Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests. We publish local journalism that promotes civic engagement and community trust. We cover local governmental, educational, arts, sports, and community events. Gettysburg Connection includes a complete calendar of events for the Gettysburg area including Adams County. Gettysburg Connection is independently operated and not associated with any other media organization.

 https://gettysburgconnection.org

