OTTAWA SENATORS PLACE D MICHAEL DEL ZOTTO ON WAIVERS

It seems like an odd thing for an NHL general manager to say, but Pierre Dorion is telling fans to put their money where their mouth is if they want the Ottawa Senators to spend to the salary cap next season. In an interview with TSN radio, Dorion said the only way he'll spend the maximum amount on players in 2022-23 is if the Sens sell out all 41 home games.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO