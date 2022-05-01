OTTAWA SENATORS PLACE D MICHAEL DEL ZOTTO ON WAIVERS

It seems like an odd thing for an NHL general manager to say, but Pierre Dorion is telling fans to put their money where their mouth is if they want the Ottawa Senators to spend to the salary cap next season. In an interview with TSN radio, Dorion said the only way he'll spend the maximum amount on players in 2022-23 is if the Sens sell out all 41 home games.
Jared Spurgeon was many writers' Lady Byng Trophy finalist for this season (sportsmanship & high quality play). That may change after this incident, as it looked like a clear-cut case of intent-to-injure:. The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced today a fine for Spurgeon:. Should Spurgeon have faced suspension?
As Kaplan reports, the Blackhawks are parting ways with Marc Crawford & Rob Crookson. If Crawford's name sounds familiar, that's because he was suspended two years ago for abuse towards his players. However, more than a dozen players have vocally declared their support for Crawford since. The Blackhawks' future is...
Quenneville had quite the fall from grace; gone from multi-Stanley Cup champion to fallen idol. Once the gold standard of coaching, Quenneville now must rely on one team's good graces if he wishes to coach in the NHL, and even that may not be enough. As Strickland points out, Q...
In the New Jersey Devils' exit interviews, almost every player was asked about head coach Lindy Ruff & his future in New Jersey. Ruff has a pretty terrible record in New Jersey, but in fairness the team hasn't been great in front of him. Last season was injury ridden, while this season was goalies-can't-stop-a-beach-ball ridden. Combine that with a bottom-rate powerplay, and you won't win a lot.
Toronto Maple Leafs' forward Kyle Clifford is scheduled to have a phone hearing later today (May 3) with the NHL Department of Player Safety (DoPS). This comes in response to Clifford's "borderline violent" hit on Tampa Bay forward Ross Colton in the first period of Game 1 last night. During...
The Arizona Coyotes announced on Sunday that they've mutually agreed to part ways with Hockey Hall of Famer and Assistant Coach, Phil Housley. Housley, 58, spent parts of 21 seasons in the National Hockey League during his playing career with Buffalo, Winnipeg, St. Louis, Calgary, New Jersey, Washington, Chicago and Toronto.
The Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League got a massive boost on Monday ahead of their run for the 2022 Calder Cup. Montreal announced that defenceman Mattias Norlinder has returned to North America after being loaned to Frolunda HC for the remainder of the 2021-22 season. The Canadiens have assigned Norlinder to Laval for their playoff run and he will join the team at practice on Tuesday morning.
The St. Louis Blues dominated the Wild in Game 1 defeating Minnesota 4-0. Ville Husso had a great game stopping all 37 shots, and David Perron tallied a four-point (3 goals, 1 assist) night. Highlights can be seen below. David Perron became the first player in the St. Louis Blues...
The Washington Capitals will open their playoff schedule on Tuesday night in Florida as they take on the Panthers for the first-time ever in the post-season. There was some concern that captain Alexander Ovechkin may not be able to play Game 1 after suffering an upper-body injury on April 24th, but according to Capitals Head Coach Peter Laviolette, the 36-year-old will be in the lineup.
Tensions ran a bit high during last night's pacific division playoff matchup. Several times throughout the contest, Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl and LA's Sean Durzi seemed to engage in some feisty extracurricular activity. The most notable of several such instances came after Draisaitl's power play goal halfway through the 2nd period.
Following the conclusion of the regular season on Sunday afternoon, the National Hockey League revealed the odds for the 2022 Draft Lottery, which is set to take place on Tuesday, May 10th. The Montreal Canadiens, who finished dead-last in the NHL standings with a record of 22-49-11, have the best...
While the Ottawa Senators did take a small step forward this season, expectations were higher considering the talent the team has amassed over the last couple of years. As such, changes are needed over the summer, and the Sens are wasting no time getting down to business. Ottawa has announced...
Goaltending is always important in the NHL, but the need for solid, and sometimes phenomenal, goaltending becomes front and center once the playoffs begin. With that in mind, here's a look at the starting netminders for the first four games of the 2021-22 Stanley Cup Playoffs, which get underway Monday night. Some of these are obvious, but other teams have had to make a tough decision.
In his season ending media availability, Philadelphia Flyers General Manager Chuck Fletcher gave an update on defenceman Samuel Morin, and it's something no one wanted to hear. Fletcher said that Morin will not be able to continue his career due to the damage in his knee. Prior to this season,...
