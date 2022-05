Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano had a lot to live up to in their meeting on Saturday night, which was carrying the mantle of "the biggest fight in the history of women's boxing." The fight exceeded even the highest expectations, with Katie Taylor winning a split decision in a wild war in front of a rowdy crowd from Madison Square Garden in New York City to retain her status as the undisputed lightweight champion.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO