MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shootings that took place between the evening of Sat., April 30 and daybreak on Sun., May 1. Around 7:30 p.m. on Sat., April 30, at approximately 7:20p.m., near 68th and Lisbon a 37-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained serious injuries from a gunshot wound while driving a vehicle and then crashing. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The investigation into the circumstances is still ongoing.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO