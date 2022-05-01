ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Columbus beats DC United 3-0 to end scoring drought, skid

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Pedro Santos and Derrick Etienne scored first-half goals and the Columbus Crew ended a long scoring drought and a six-match winless streak with a 3-0 romp over DC United in MLS play on Saturday.

Santos put the Crew (3-3-3) up for good in the 28th minute when he beat keeper Jon Kempin on a free kick. Etienne later took a perfect long pass from Josh Williams and scored to make it 2-0 in the 43rd minute.

Darlington Nagbe capped the scoring for the Crew with a goal from outside the box in the 75th minute.

It was the first win for Columbus since beating Toronto FC 2-1 on March 12. The Crew scored for the first time since a stoppage-time goal against the New York Red Bulls on March 20.

The Crew outshot United (3-5-0) 10-9 with a 3-1 advantage in shots on goal.

Eloy Room saved the only shot he faced for the Crew.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh City United rolls past Youngstown in season opener

Pittsburgh City United started off the UPSL season by defeating the Youngstown Knighthawks, 10-1, on Saturday at J.C. Stone Field. Forward Jonvier Ramson tallied five goals and two assists for City United. Left back Marquis Flowers had two goals and two assists, and midfielder Ibrahim Kayoute had a goal and two assists. Midfielders Isaac Hunter and Gabrial Dansu also scored.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Cleveland.com

‘Crazy arm’ has Brecksville on crazy streak, Elyria Catholic’s Annika Bredel takes home run record: Prebis Invitational takeaways

LaGRANGE, Ohio — Going back about eight years, when Brecksville-Broadview Heights teammates Grace O’Malley and Brooklyn Kimball played together on a youth softball team, O’Malley called Kimball, “Crazy Arm.”. Kimball lived up to that nickname Saturday in the Bees’ 7-1 win vs. state-ranked North Ridgeville at...
BRECKSVILLE, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State to pay Kent State nearly $2 million for future football game

Ohio State is willing to shell out quite a bit of dough for Kent State to make the journey to Columbus in 2026. Eleven Warriors obtained the game contract from Ohio State, which indicates it will pay Kent State $1.9 million to play inside The Horseshoe on Sept. 19, 2026. The recently-scheduled game was announced last week.
KENT, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Columbus, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derrick Etienne
Morning Journal

Lorain grad Dae Dae Grant will transfer to and play basketball at Duquesne

Lorain High School graduate Dae Dae Grant has found a new basketball home. Grant announced via Twitter May 1 he was transferring to Duquesne University. On April 1, Grant entered the NCAA transfer portal after three seasons at Miami (Ohio). The RedHawks were a program in transition after head coach...
LORAIN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dc United#Mls#Sports#Dc United 3 0#Ap#The Columbus Crew#Toronto Fc 2 1#The New York Red Bulls#Data Skrive#Sportradar
The Blade

Game day updates: Walleye 3, Cincinnati 1 — 3rd period

Here are updates From Tuesday’s ECHL Central Division semifinals Game 7 between the Toledo Walleye and the Cincinnati Cyclones. The Walleye have seized a 3-1 lead on a goal by John Albert with 3:36 left in the second period. Brett Boeing earned the assist after his initial shot was stopped by Sean Bonar. Albert's fifth goal of the playoffs put Toledo up by three.
TOLEDO, OH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

879K+
Followers
427K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy