Milwaukee, WI

Lauer fans 11, Brewers hit 3 HRs in 9-1 win over Cubs

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 3 days ago

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eric Lauer kept up his strikeout success, fanning 11 in seven innings as the Milwaukee Brewers...

localnews8.com

numberfire.com

Cubs' Michael Hermosillo on bench Sunday afternoon

Chicago Cubs outfielder Michael Hermosillo is not in the starting lineup for Sunday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers. Hermosillo went 0-for-3 and struck out three times in Saturday's loss to the Brewers. He is returning to the bench for Sunday's game, while Jason Heyward is back in center field and hitting sixth.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Marlins' Jon Berti sitting Monday versus Diamondbacks

The Miami Marlins did not include Jon Berti in their lineup for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Berti will catch a breather Monday while Jazz Chisholm rejoins the starters at second base and bats leadoff against Diamondbacks righty Zac Gallen. The 32-year-old is off to a fantastic start this...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Corbin Burnes Makes Team History in Brewers 2-0 Loss to Cubs

The Milwaukee Brewers saw their five-game winning streak come to an end on Sunday afternoon. The Crew dropped their Sunday matinee 2-0 to their division rival Chicago Cubs. The loss, though, was in no way due to pitching. Corbin Burnes, the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner, made team history in the loss.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Cease, White Sox shut down Trout, Angels; Ohtani pinch hits

CHICAGO (AP) — Dylan Cease struck out 11 to match a career best and gave up just one hit in seven sparkling innings, propelling the Chicago White Sox to a 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday. Three-time AL MVP Mike Trout struck out in all four...
CHICAGO, IL
Idaho8.com

Díaz homers, Rays use balanced offense to beat A’s 6-1

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Yandy Díaz led off the game with a home run to back right-hander Drew Rassmussen’s second straight winning start, and the Tampa Bay Rays used a balanced offense to beat the Oakland Athletics 6-1. Wander Franco returned to the lineup and hit a pair of run-scoring singles after a precautionary day off Sunday to nurse his tender right leg. Franco and Randy Arozarena hit consecutive RBI singles in the third against Daulton Jefferies, and Mike Zunino’s base hit the next inning brought in another Rays run.
OAKLAND, CA
Reuters

David Peralta powers Diamondbacks to victory over Marlins

EditorsNote: 12th graf, clarify play by play; smaller changes elsewhere. David Peralta went 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 5-4 win over the host Miami Marlins on Monday night. Ex-Marlins pitcher Zac Gallen (1-0) earned the win in his first time facing his...
PHOENIX, AZ
Idaho8.com

Carrasco navigates 8 innings, Mets sweep twinbill vs Braves

NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Carrasco dodged trouble for eight innings, Pete Alonso homered against Kyle Wright on an off night for Atlanta’s breakout right-hander and the New York Mets beat the Braves 3-0 to complete a doubleheader sweep. Alonso had two RBI singles in the opener as the Mets pounced early against Charlie Morton, and New York’s bullpen closed out a five-hitter to beat the Braves 5-4. Alonso had two hits in each game. Carrasco stranded seven runners with some masterful work out of the stretch, keeping Atlanta off the board despite six hits and two walks. The 35-year-old threw 96 pitches and struck out five, bouncing back well after allowing eight runs in his previous start against St. Louis. The Mets pitched their sixth shutout in 26 games this season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Cubs OF Seiya Suzuki Named NL Rookie of the Month for April

Although Seiya Suzuki has come down to earth a bit over the last couple of weeks (8-44 with 15 strikeouts), there’s no denying how hot his start to the season was. Suzuki began his career with a nine-game hitting streak, tying Akinori Iwamura for the longest streak by a Japanese-born player to begin their MLB career. It also tied Andy Pafko for the longest streak to open a career by a Cubs player. Due to his hot start, Suzuki was named NL Player of the Month for April.
CHICAGO, IL
Idaho8.com

From stadium to sea, LA Dodgers unveil All-Star Game plans

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have unveiled plans for this summer’s MLB All-Star Game. The franchise will be hosting for the first time since 1980. Dodger Stadium, LA Live in downtown Los Angeles and the Santa Monica Pier will be backdrops for events running from July 15 to July 19. The Dodgers plan to honor Jackie Robinson, who broke baseball’s color barrier with the franchise 75 years ago. His widow, Rachel, turns 100 on July 19, the same day as the All-Star Game. The Home Run Derby is July 18.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Idaho8.com

Twins INF Sanó having knee surgery, no timeline for return

BALTIMORE (AP) — Minnesota Twins infielder Miguel Sanó will undergo surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his left knee and there’s no timeframe for his return. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli says the procedure will take place later this week. Sanó was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday. He sustained the injury on April 26 while celebrating Minnesota’s 5-4 victory over the Tigers, a game decided on the final play. It’s been a difficult season for the 28-year-old Sanó, who’s batting .093 with one home run.
MLB
#Fanning#Ap#The Milwaukee Brewers#The Chicago Cubs 9 1
Idaho8.com

Reds put slumping Votto on COVID-19 injured list

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds have put slumping first baseman Joey Votto on the COVID-19 injured list. Manager David Bell said Votto hasn’t tested positive for the virus. Votto was in the original starting lineup to face the Brewers, but showed symptoms. The six-time All-Star is hitting just .122 with no home runs and three RBIs, and had played in all 22 Cincinnati games this season. He has struck out 29 times in 74 at-bats. Cincinnati is struggling with the worst record in the major leagues at 3-19. The Reds had lost six in a row and 17 of 18 going into the series opener against the Brewers. The 38-year-old Votto tested positive for COVID-19 in March 2021.
MLB
Idaho8.com

Who? Fates of some NHL teams in hands of role players

The fates of some NHL playoff teams will be in the hands of players light on postseason experience. In Pittsburgh, goaltender Casey DeSmith will make the first NHL playoff start of his career when the Penguins open their series against the New York Rangers. DeSmith is filling in for injured All-Star goaltender Tristan Jarry. DeSmith says he is going to treat the playoffs like any other game, saying mental mistakes pop up when a player puts too much emphasis on the stakes. There are goaltending questions in places like Washington and Nashville too as the postseason gets underway.
NHL
FOX Sports

Royals host the Cardinals on 4-game home skid

LINE: Cardinals -117, Royals -102; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals look to stop their four-game home slide with a win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Kansas City is 5-8 in home games and 7-14 overall. The Royals are 2-7 in games when they record at least eight hits.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Pirates and Padres play, winner takes 3-game series

LINE: Padres -195, Pirates +165; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Both the Pittsburgh Pirates and the San Diego Padres are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday. Pittsburgh has a 9-11 record overall and a 5-5 record in home games. Pirates hitters are batting a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Cubs start 2-game series with the White Sox

LINE: White Sox -145, Cubs +125. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday to start a two-game series. Chicago is 4-6 at home and 9-13 overall. The Cubs have gone 3-0 in games when they hit two or more home runs. Chicago has gone 7-6...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Dylan Cease Records Signature Win as White Sox Split Series With Angels

The Chicago White Sox put together a dominant performance on the South Side Monday afternoon. On another dreary day in Chicago, Dylan Cease and the Sox shut out the Los Angeles Angels 3-0. Cease allowed very little on the day and the White Sox scored what they needed early in the series finale.
CHICAGO, IL

