San Diego, CA

Hayes rallies Pirates to 7-6 win over Padres in 10 innings

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 3 days ago

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ke’Bryan Hayes singled in the tying run and scored the winning run on an error as the Pittsburgh Pirates scored twice in the...

localnews8.com

KING 5

Gilbert solid again, Mariners end Marlins' 7-game win streak

MIAMI (AP) — Logan Gilbert kept up his run of impressive starts, Julio Rodríguez hit his first major league homer and the Seattle Mariners ended Miami's seven-game winning streak, beating the Marlins 7-3 Sunday. J.P. Crawford also homered while Jesse Winker had three hits and two RBIs for...
SEATTLE, WA
Idaho8.com

Díaz homers, Rays use balanced offense to beat A’s 6-1

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Yandy Díaz led off the game with a home run to back right-hander Drew Rassmussen’s second straight winning start, and the Tampa Bay Rays used a balanced offense to beat the Oakland Athletics 6-1. Wander Franco returned to the lineup and hit a pair of run-scoring singles after a precautionary day off Sunday to nurse his tender right leg. Franco and Randy Arozarena hit consecutive RBI singles in the third against Daulton Jefferies, and Mike Zunino’s base hit the next inning brought in another Rays run.
OAKLAND, CA
Idaho8.com

Alvarez, Peña homer, Odorizzi shines as Astros down M’s 3-0

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez hit a solo homer and rookie Jeremy Peña added a two-run shot to back up another solid start from Jake Odorizzi and help the Houston Astros to a 3-0 win over the Seattle Mariners. The victory snaps a two-game skid for the Astros. Manager Dusty Baker is within one win of becoming the 12th manager in MLB history to reach 2,000. Seattle’s Marco Gonzales got the loss, yielding a season-high eight hits with three runs in six innings.
HOUSTON, TX
Idaho8.com

Carrasco navigates 8 innings, Mets sweep twinbill vs Braves

NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Carrasco dodged trouble for eight innings, Pete Alonso homered against Kyle Wright on an off night for Atlanta’s breakout right-hander and the New York Mets beat the Braves 3-0 to complete a doubleheader sweep. Alonso had two RBI singles in the opener as the Mets pounced early against Charlie Morton, and New York’s bullpen closed out a five-hitter to beat the Braves 5-4. Alonso had two hits in each game. Carrasco stranded seven runners with some masterful work out of the stretch, keeping Atlanta off the board despite six hits and two walks. The 35-year-old threw 96 pitches and struck out five, bouncing back well after allowing eight runs in his previous start against St. Louis. The Mets pitched their sixth shutout in 26 games this season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Talk Nats

Minor Leaguers shine big again! Cavalli no-no!

What a day down on the farm to see some of the top prospects in the Washington Nationals’ system having big games. Cade Cavalli almost had a notable achievement in one of those 7-inning doubleheaders, and Brady House bounced back from the worst day in his career on Friday which is significant.
WASHINGTON, DC
Idaho8.com

Reds put slumping Votto on COVID-19 injured list

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds have put slumping first baseman Joey Votto on the COVID-19 injured list. Manager David Bell said Votto hasn’t tested positive for the virus. Votto was in the original starting lineup to face the Brewers, but showed symptoms. The six-time All-Star is hitting just .122 with no home runs and three RBIs, and had played in all 22 Cincinnati games this season. He has struck out 29 times in 74 at-bats. Cincinnati is struggling with the worst record in the major leagues at 3-19. The Reds had lost six in a row and 17 of 18 going into the series opener against the Brewers. The 38-year-old Votto tested positive for COVID-19 in March 2021.
MLB
Yardbarker

Carlos Correa, Twins' pitching stays hot to win opener in Baltimore

Carlos Correa delivered a go-ahead RBI single and Chris Paddack continued to stay hot on the mound as the Minnesota Twins defeated the Baltimore Orioles 2-1 on Monday night. Correa came into the game on fire, going 10-for-18 with a double and .611 slugging percentage over his past four games. Although his streak of four straight multi-hit games came to an end, Correa found a way to make an impact in the sixth inning.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Jonah Heim catching for Rangers on Tuesday

Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Heim will catch for right-hander Jon Gray on Tuesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Phillies. Andy Ibanez moves to the bench with Mitch Garver filling the designated hitter role.
ARLINGTON, TX
Yardbarker

Red Sox pitching prospect Juan Daniel Encarnación faces minimum of 15 batters over 5 scoreless innings for Low-A Salem

Red Sox pitching prospect Juan Daniel Encarnacion kicked off his month of May with an impressive performance for Low-A Salem on Sunday. Going up against the Lynchburg Hillcats (Guardians affiliate) at Bank of the James Stadium in Virginia, Encarnacion scattered just two hits and no walks to go along with four strikeouts over five scoreless innings of work.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Twins look to continue win streak, take on the Orioles

LINE: Twins -170, Orioles +145; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins seek to continue a three-game win streak with a victory against the Baltimore Orioles. Baltimore has an 8-14 record overall and a 5-5 record in home games. Orioles hitters have a collective .299 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the AL.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
#Hayes Rallies Pirates#Ap#The Pittsburgh Pirates#The San Diego Padres
Reuters

Astros' Jake Odorizzi, 3 relievers shut out Mariners

Jake Odorizzi carried a shutout into the seventh inning, three relievers finished it off, and Yordan Alvarez and Jeremy Pena slugged home runs as the host Houston Astros defeated the Seattle Mariners 3-0 on Monday. The Astros ended a two-game losing streak while the Mariners lost for the fifth time...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Tigers start 2-game series at home against the Pirates

LINE: Tigers -147, Pirates +126; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers start a two-game series at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday. Detroit is 7-14 overall and 4-8 in home games. Tigers pitchers have a collective 3.39 ERA, which ranks sixth in the AL. Pittsburgh has...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Astros play the Mariners leading series 1-0

LINE: Astros -153, Mariners +130; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros face the Seattle Mariners, leading the series 1-0. Houston is 12-11 overall and 3-4 in home games. The Astros have gone 5-0 in games when they hit at least two home runs. Seattle has a...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Rockies play the Nationals on home winning streak

LINE: Rockies -157, Nationals +134; over/under is 10 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Washington Nationals. Colorado has a 9-4 record in home games and a 13-9 record overall. The Rockies have a 5-8 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.
DENVER, CO

