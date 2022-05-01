Hayes rallies Pirates to 7-6 win over Padres in 10 innings

NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Carrasco dodged trouble for eight innings, Pete Alonso homered against Kyle Wright on an off night for Atlanta’s breakout right-hander and the New York Mets beat the Braves 3-0 to complete a doubleheader sweep. Alonso had two RBI singles in the opener as the Mets pounced early against Charlie Morton, and New York’s bullpen closed out a five-hitter to beat the Braves 5-4. Alonso had two hits in each game. Carrasco stranded seven runners with some masterful work out of the stretch, keeping Atlanta off the board despite six hits and two walks. The 35-year-old threw 96 pitches and struck out five, bouncing back well after allowing eight runs in his previous start against St. Louis. The Mets pitched their sixth shutout in 26 games this season.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO