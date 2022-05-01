RCB theater hosts production of the SpongeBob Musical

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Robert C. Byrd High School Theatre Department hosted performances of Nickelodeon’s The SpongeBob Musical to the public on Saturday night with another show set for 2 p.m. Sunday.

Theater officials said after not being able to perform on the stage due to the effects of COVID-19, RCB Theatre students are excited to bring a show that they said will delight an audience of any age. With a cast and crew of over 50 young adults, RCB Theatre brings those in attendance a highly visual show where attendees can appreciate the intricacy and details in both the costumes and sets.

“In today’s world these students have so many ways that they’re pulled apart, so many different obstacles that they’re facing. In a family, like a theater family they know a place that they’re accepted, and that they’re loved, and that they can become themselves. And it is wonderful to work with these students and see them grow and thrive on that, and see them just come alive,” said Becky Mearns, Producer of RCB’s Nickelodeon’s The SpongeBob Musical.

The main conflict in the show is the discovery that a nearby volcano is about to erupt and destroy Bikini Bottom, sending the residents into a panic as they debate how to best address the crisis.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.