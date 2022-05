The room instantly lights up when Oak Hill standout Eden Gilkey makes an appearance. “Eden is a very, very outgoing young lady. She is fun to be around and she bring a lot of energy to this team that others don’t,” Oak Hill track coach Matt Sydnor said. “When kids are down, Eden is good at bringing them back up. She is very caring girl too.”

OAK HILL, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO