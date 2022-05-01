ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

New Raiders regime pleased with first draft process

FOX Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (AP) — First-time general manager Dave Ziegler and new coach Josh McDaniels wrapped up their first draft believing the Las Vegas Raiders helped themselves up front on both sides of the line of scrimmage by strengthening their offensive and defensive lines. Of their six picks in...

www.foxsports.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

3 best landing spots for Odell Beckham Jr. after NFL Draft

Odell Beckham Jr. may find his next team now that the 2022 NFL Draft is officially over. With the 2022 NFL Draft firmly in the rearview mirror, marquee players like Odell Beckham Jr. will look to find a place to play in the next wave of NFL free agency. The...
NFL
The Spun

Mel Kiper Believes 1 Team Had The Worst NFL Draft

Draft grades are in from ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. The longtime ESPN NFL Draft analyst believes one team stands out with the worst performance in the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada. That team: the New England Patriots. Kiper Jr. gave the Patriots the lowest grade...
LAS VEGAS, NV
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys sign undrafted free agent to solid contract

He may not have been selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, but that doesn’t mean Storey Jackson is not going to have a career in the NFL. Despite not being picked up during the draft, which ran from Thursday to Saturday, Jackson – who was a standout linebacker at Liberty – has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Dallas Cowboys.
DALLAS, TX
PennLive.com

‘It’s just very disturbing’: South Florida man says he believes he saw Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins on roadway minutes before his death

Many of the circumstances that led up to the stunning and tragic death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida remain unclear. The 24-year-old — he would have turned 25 on May 3 — was reportedly in South Florida to train with teammates when the Florida Highway Patrol says he tried to cross I-595 in Broward County on foot at 6:27 a.m. The agency said he was struck by a dump truck and pronounced dead at the scene.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
NESN

Patriots Reportedly Cut Running Back After Selecting Two In NFL Draft

The New England Patriots cleared out some space in their suddenly crowded running back room Monday. Two days after selecting South Dakota State’s Pierre Strong (fourth round) and South Carolina’s Kevin Harris (sixth round) on the final day of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Patriots released veteran ball-carrier Devine Ozigbo, according to a report from Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drafts#Chargers#New England#American Football#New Raiders#Ap#The Las Vegas Raiders#Lsu#Sec
On3.com

Pittsburgh Steelers: Final 2022 NFL Draft grade is in

The Steelers are receiving high marks for their performance in the 2022 NFL Draft. In his final draft for Pittsburgh, general manager Kevin Colbert found the Steelers their quarterback of the future, great value on a talented defensive lineman and bolstered the team’s receiving corps. First, the Steelers chose...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Warriors' Draymond Green ejected due to reputation more than play

Draymond Green skipped around the court. He high-fived his teammates. He turned toward the Memphis Grizzlies' crowd and waved for them to boo louder. You would've thought he had just made an incredible steal or mind-bending pass. But instead, Green had just been ejected late in the second quarter of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Packers Draft Pick Reveals The First Person To Text Him

After eschewing offense with two first round picks, the Green Bay Packers traded up to draft wide receiver Christian Watson in round two on Friday. It didn’t take long for Watson to be welcomed to the team by quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The North Dakota State product’s father told reporters that Rodgers was the first person to reach out to his son after the pick was made.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

2023 NFL Mock Draft: QBs take top five spots of first round

The 2022 NFL Draft is in the rearview mirror, and that, of course, means it’s time to look to next April and the 2023 Draft. Obviously, projecting a draft one year in advance is a fool’s errand, but a year ago, I did this exercise for the 2022 Draft, and I got four of the top 10 correct and hit on 10 of 32 first-rounders.
NFL
FOX Sports

Goldschmidt HR, Matz sharp as Cardinals edge Royals 1-0

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt hit an early home run and Steven Matz and the St. Louis bullpen made it stand up, leading the Cardinals over the Kansas City Royals 1-0 Monday. Goldschmidt, who got his first day off of the season Sunday, connected with one out in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Nick Foles: Potential landing spots for former Super Bowl MVP

A Super Bowl MVP is on the open market. After unsuccessfully attempting to trade Nick Foles this offseason, the Chicago Bears finally released the veteran quarterback Sunday. Foles appeared in just one game in 2021 and made eight starts over his two years in Chicago. His departure continues an unusual...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Hidden Gems: UDFA Hope To Impress Raiders This Summer

After the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders immediately went to work, signing undrafted free agents. To most people, the draft process ends with the announcement of Mr.Irrelevant. Yet, for the Las Vegas Raiders, the work actually never truly stops. Call it The Patriot Way or whatever, but the team apparently takes a focused approach to everything. With that said, signing undrafted free agents becomes actually important. If you look back at recent history, Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler wear multiple Super Bowl rings, due in part to the undrafted free agents that made plays when they mattered most. As a result, the smart money stays with expecting one of these undrafted Raiders to step up and claim a roster spot.
NFL

