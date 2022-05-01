New Raiders regime pleased with first draft process

After the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders immediately went to work, signing undrafted free agents. To most people, the draft process ends with the announcement of Mr.Irrelevant. Yet, for the Las Vegas Raiders, the work actually never truly stops. Call it The Patriot Way or whatever, but the team apparently takes a focused approach to everything. With that said, signing undrafted free agents becomes actually important. If you look back at recent history, Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler wear multiple Super Bowl rings, due in part to the undrafted free agents that made plays when they mattered most. As a result, the smart money stays with expecting one of these undrafted Raiders to step up and claim a roster spot.
