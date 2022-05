It's official. The Cincinnati Reds have never been this bad. Upon wrapping up a losing series with the Colorado Rockies on May 1, Cincinnati's home team owns both Major League Baseball's worst record and the Reds' record for the worst start in franchise history. ESPN says the Reds also are tied for the MLB's second-worst record for the first 22 games of a season.

