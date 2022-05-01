In wake of 6-year-old’s horrific death, lawmakers approve bill aimed at bolstering child welfare system

An investigation by The Marshall Project, NBC News and ProPublica found that youth in a Louisiana lockup were held in isolation around the clock for weeks. A bill that would place strict limits on the use of solitary confinement for youth in Louisiana unexpectedly advanced out of a legislative committee on Wednesday after legislators heard testimony from people who had been held in isolation as children. — Testimony during the hearing also included descriptions of conditions in a facility that was the subject of arecent investigation by The Marshall Project, NBC News and ProPublica. Teens at the Acadiana Center for Youth at St. Martinville were locked behind solid steel doors around-the-clock for weeks at a time, alone and frequently in the dark, and were handcuffed and shackled when they were allowed out to shower or make phone calls. Conditions were so punitive that one expert described them as child abuse.

