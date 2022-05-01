ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

In wake of 6-year-old’s horrific death, lawmakers approve bill aimed at bolstering child welfare system

By Jolanie Martinez
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - State lawmakers have approved a measure aimed at significantly strengthening Hawaii’s child welfare system — including by expanding investigative powers — following the death of 6-year-old Isabella Kalua, whose foster parents have been charged with her murder. “I really don’t want to see...

Toney Garcia
2d ago

so somebody's been taking off my post but that's okay because CWS is not above the law they abuse the power they take away our kids on false pretenses trust me I know this so lawmakers get a hold of this cuz this needs to be investigated falsifying documents ripping off our kids this is wrong so get it

