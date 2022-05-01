ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Joe Biden Pokes Fun At Himself Over ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ At White House Correspondents’ Dinner

By Terry Zeller
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48YHFd_0fPW6Aau00
Image Credit: Shutterstock

President Joe Biden dusted off his funny bone during his speech at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday, April 30. The politician poked fun at himself regarding the phrase “Let’s go, Brandon,” which has been adopted as a code for a profane expression against him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NV26c_0fPW6Aau00
Joe Biden poked fun at himself at the WH Correspondents’ Dinner. (Shutterstock)

“Republicans seem to support one fellow, some guy named Brandon,” Biden joked. “He’s having a really good year. I’m kind of happy for him.”

The phrase became popular with his detractors after an announcer at a NASCAR race in October mistakenly believed the crowd was cheering “Let’s go, Brandon” when, in fact, they were yelling “F**k Joe Biden.”

Of course, Biden had to be the brunt of several jokes throughout the evening, as the WH Correspondents’ Dinner is known to be an irreverent roast of the current President by members of the media. His appearance made him the first sitting president to attend the gala since former President Barack Obama’s final dinner in 2016.

Producers of the WH Correspondents’ Dinner were hoping to bring back the glitz and glamour to the event with the likes of Pete, Kim, and Drew Barrymore. The show even had pre-taped skits provided by Late Late Show host James Corden and Billy on the Street star Billy Eichner. Dubbed the “Nerd Prom,” it also featured an after-party hosted by Paramount and two brunches hosted by Politico and CNN on Sunday.

The team also brought in veteran Hollywood producer Bob Bain two months before showtime, according to Variety. Bain had recently produced the Critics Choice Awards and the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards. “We are hoping he can elevate this event to a level we haven’t had it at before,” Steven Portnoy, the current president of the White House Correspondents Association, told the outlet.

It sounds like the organizers wouldn’t mind if the Dinner became an annual red carpet like the Oscars or Grammys. “If everything goes well and people decide that maybe this should be a network special at some point, that would be my dream come true,” Bain told Variety.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: Biden is in trouble and he wants Americans to point the finger elsewhere

After focusing mostly on confirming Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson and handling the war in Ukraine, President Joe Biden got a sucker punch on Wednesday with inflation. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that inflation hit a 40-year high, saying that the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers rose by 8.5 per cent in the past 12 months before seasonal adjustment.The last time that inflation was that high was in 1981, when Ronald Reagan was president — after he beat Jimmy Carter largely because Americans were dissatisfied with Carter’s policies on inflation. As Rick Perlstein’s 2020 book Reaganland notes, then-Senator...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Billy Eichner
Person
Drew Barrymore
Person
James Corden
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Bob Bain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Awards#Cnn#Creative Arts#Republicans#Paramount
POLITICO

Biden told Bernie he'd get Labor

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. Labor Secretary BERNIE SANDERS. The country came closer than you think. During the presidential transition,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Joe and Hunter Biden show corruption's a 'Biden family business': Gingrich

Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich took a deep dive into corruption behind the "Biden family business" Wednesday on "The Ingraham Angle." NEWT GINGRICH: Nobody on the Left is going to admit that you now have a corrupt family with a lying president, even though it's patently obvious. Joe Biden did not put $800,000 into paying his son's legal bills with no knowledge. There weren't 27 different occasions where business associates of Hunter Biden were in the Obama White House. And again, this isn't just Joe Biden. It's also Barack Obama. It's hard to believe that there were 27 different visits and Obama didn't notice that it was on the schedule. At the same time, I think the much bigger story that'll break presently is the millions and millions of dollars that the Chinese communists gave to the University of Pennsylvania while Joe Biden had established a little school there. Now, all that's been secret. The University of Pennsylvania refuses to admit how much money they've taken from the Chinese Communist Party. Biden refuses to admit how much control he had over the money. And you take that kind of corruption and then you add to it what was happening with Hunter Biden, who apparently was getting money from China, from Ukraine, from Russia. It is amazing to look at the footprints around the world [of] the Biden family business. And that's really what it was — it's a Biden family business. It's not just about Hunter Biden, but it's about the current president of the United States, who I think clearly has lied to the country over and over and over about this issue.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Fox News

Fall of the house of Biden

The hit series "House of Cards" resonated with viewers by its portrayal of Washington politicians as ruthless, dishonest, and amoral. One can debate, as Oscar Wilde did, whether life imitates art or vice versa. But Americans have come to view their political leaders with the kind of cynicism that is richly deserved. It’s where perception intersects reality.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
creators.com

Media Collusion of Hunter Biden/Joe Biden Bombshell Story

About three weeks before the 2020 election, the New York Post published a bombshell, election-changing story about presidential candidate Joe Biden's son, Hunter, that, if true, derailed Joe Biden's claim to know nothing about his son's multimillion-dollar influence peddling. The Post claimed: "Hunter Biden introduced his father, then-Vice President Joe...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
182K+
Followers
16K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy