Where each Longhorn signed as an undrafted free agent

By Cami Griffin
 3 days ago
For the first time since 2014, no Texas Longhorns were selected in the NFL draft.

Kicker Cameron Dicker and defensive back Josh Thompson were the only Texas draft hopefuls that received an invite to the NFL combine this year, and many projected them to be selected around the seventh round.

The low number of draft prospects this year is largely due to the lack of player development and constant coordinator changes under former head coach Tom Herman.

However, numerous NFL stars have had successful professional careers after not hearing their name called in the draft.

Shortly after the 2022 NFL draft concluded, the duo of Dicker and Thompson along with four other former Longhorns quickly found homes as undrafted free agents.

Here is where each Longhorn ended up thus far.

Cameron Dicker - K - Los Angeles Rams

Brenden Schooler - DB - New England Patriots

Denzel Okafor - OL - Jacksonville Jaguars

Derek Kerstetter - OL - Buffalo Bills

IN THIS ARTICLE
