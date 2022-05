KINGSPORT — Kayce Green is the new head volleyball coach at Dobyns-Bennett, athletic director Frankie DeBusk announced Tuesday. “We are very excited for Kayce to join the Tribe as our next head volleyball coach,” DeBusk said in an email. “Coach Green has seen sustained success throughout her professional career. She is a winner and I am looking forward to the immediate impact she will have on our volleyball program here at Dobyns-Bennett.”

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 12 HOURS AGO