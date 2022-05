ST. PETERSBURG -- If this is what the fully realized form of these Minnesota Twins looks like, this could be quite the fun summer in the Twin Cities. The bats look like they’re coming to life, behind the stardom of Byron Buxton, the long-awaited surge of Carlos Correa and the makings of a career renaissance from Max Kepler. That was always expected. More significant is the success of the starting pitching depth -- and that was more evident than ever on Sunday, when rookie Josh Winder, the club’s seventh starter, threw six shutout innings in his first big league start to lead the Twins to a 9-3 victory over the Rays at Tropicana Field.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO