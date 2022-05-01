Bears load up with 11 draft picks, including 8 on final day

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida forward Keyontae Johnson, who collapsed during a game in December 2020 and hasn’t practiced or played since, has entered the NCAA transfer portal with hopes of resuming his college career. School officials confirmed Johnson’s desire to move on from Florida following his graduation over the weekend. It’s possible the 22-year-old Johnson hopes to prove he’s healthy before turning pro, which has been one of his goals for more than a year. The Norfolk, Virginia, native has a $5 million insurance policy that would pay out if he never plays again. The policy allows him to take part in a handful of games to test his health. If he proceeds beyond the set number of games, any potential payout would be nullified.

