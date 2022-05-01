ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears load up with 11 draft picks, including 8 on final day

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE FOREST, Ill (AP) — New Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles was a busy man in his first draft. He added 11 players over the...

KESQ

Ryan hopes smooth transition creates instant success in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Matt Ryan experienced just about everything during his 14-year career in Atlanta. He won an MVP award. He nearly won a Super Bowl title. He overcame coaching changes, COVID-19 protocols and rebuilds. Now he’s trying to start all over again — in Indianapolis . After four straight losing seasons and a highly publicized effort to find his successor in Atlanta, Ryan hopes to use this new experience to become the third straight veteran quarterback to change teams and win a Super Bowl.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KESQ

Falcons release RB Mike Davis after disappointing season

ATLANTA (AP) — After a disappointing season with his hometown team, running back Mike Davis has been released by the Atlanta Falcons. The move was not surprising after Davis rushed for just 503 yards and three touchdowns last season. He averaged 3.6 yards per carry. The Falcons signaled they were moving in a different direction by drafting BYU running back Tyler Allgeier in the fifth round. They also re-signed Cordarrelle Patterson, who became one of the team’s biggest offensive playmakers lining up at both running back and receiver. In addition to those moves, the Falcons signed Damien Williams to compete for playing time.
NFL
KESQ

Steelers decline 5th-year option on LB Devin Bush

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Devin Bush will be playing for his job in 2022. The Pittsburgh Steelers have declined the fifth-year option on the inside linebacker, meaning he can become a free agent next spring. Pittsburgh traded up in the first round of the 2019 draft to take Bush with the 10th overall pick. Bush played well as a rookie but hit a setback when he tore the ACL in his left knee against Cleveland in October 2020. He returned in time to start the 2021 season but saw his playing time fluctuate.
PITTSBURGH, PA
KESQ

Bengals re-sign punter Kevin Huber for 14th season

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals have re-signed their longest-tenured player, punter Kevin Huber, to a one-year contract for the 2022 season. He finished 2021 with 207 career regular-season games played as a Bengal, tied with cornerback Ken Riley for most in team history. Huber is the franchise leader in most punting categories, including punts, punting yards, gross average, net average and inside-20 punts.
CINCINNATI, OH
KESQ

NFL clears Browns after former coach said team tanked games

CLEVELAND (AP) — An independent investigation launched by the NFL found no evidence the Cleveland Browns purposely lost games during the 2016 and 2017 seasons as former coach Hue Jackson claimed. The league said that a 60-day independent review determined “none of the allegations could be substantiated.” Former U.S. Attorney and SEC Chair Mary Jo White led the investigative team. Jackson went 3-36-1 in two-plus seasons for Cleveland before he was fired eight games into the 2018 season. In February, Jackson said Browns owner Dee and Jimmy Haslam incentivized people in the organization to lose over a four-year period.
CLEVELAND, OH
KESQ

Florida’s Johnson joins transfer portal, hopes to play again

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida forward Keyontae Johnson, who collapsed during a game in December 2020 and hasn’t practiced or played since, has entered the NCAA transfer portal with hopes of resuming his college career. School officials confirmed Johnson’s desire to move on from Florida following his graduation over the weekend. It’s possible the 22-year-old Johnson hopes to prove he’s healthy before turning pro, which has been one of his goals for more than a year. The Norfolk, Virginia, native has a $5 million insurance policy that would pay out if he never plays again. The policy allows him to take part in a handful of games to test his health. If he proceeds beyond the set number of games, any potential payout would be nullified.
GAINESVILLE, FL
KESQ

AP source: Browns plan to hire Eagles’ VP Raiche as an exec

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the team’s plans tells The Associated Press that the Browns intend to hire Eagles executive Catherine Raiche as a high-ranking member of Cleveland’s front office. Raiche previously worked with Browns general manager Andrew Berry in Philadelphia and could be brought in as his assistant GM. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the process is in the early stages. The 33-year-old Raiche is currently the NFL’s highest-ranking female football executive. ESPN Cleveland was first to report the Browns’ interest.
CLEVELAND, OH
KESQ

Net worth: Kuemper lead top-seeded Avs, Saros out 2 games

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado and Nashville first-round series features two of the best defensemen in the league in Cale Makar and Roman Josi. But it boils down to what it typically does with goaltending. For the Avalanche, there’s Darcy Kuemper. He won a career-best 37 games after being acquired over the summer from Arizona. The Predators will be without Juuse Saros for the opening two games due to a leg injury. It’s a big blow after he won 38 games this season. The Predators haven’t decided between backups David Rittich and Connor Ingram. Game 1 is Tuesday night in Denver.
DENVER, CO
KESQ

Heat-76ers Eastern Conference semifinals preview capsule

The Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers meet in a second-round playoff series that may have turned before it even started. The 76ers announced Friday that Joel Embiid has a right orbital fracture and a mild concussion, making his availability unknown. He was hurt when he was hit in the face by a driving Pascal Siakam late in Philadelphia’s victory over Toronto in Game 6 to wrap up that series. Missing the NBA’s leading scorer will make it even tougher for the Sixers to crack the tough Miami defense that limited them to just 100 points per game in the four regular-season meetings,
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KESQ

Correa’s tiebreaking single gives Twins 10th win in 11 games

BALTIMORE (AP) — Chris Paddack pitched effectively into the sixth, Carlos Correa hit a tiebreaking single and the Minnesota Twins got their 10th win in 11 games with a 2-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. Paddack got just enough run support for the win. The right-hander allowed a run and four hits in 5 1/3 innings. The Twins were shut out in two of his first three starts this season. Tyler Wells allowed a run and four hits in five innings for Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
BYU forward Lohner transferring to Baylor in his home state

WACO, Texas (AP) — BYU forward Caleb Lohner is transferring to Baylor in his home state after two seasons with the Cougars. Baylor coach Scott Drew said Monday that the 6-foot-8, 235-pound forward has signed a financial-aid contract with the Bears. Lohner put his name in the transfer portal last month. Lohner averaged 7.0 points and 6.7 rebounds in his 62 games with the Cougars. He played at Flower Mound High School in the Dallas area as a freshman and sophomore before going to Wasatch Academy in Utah from 2018-20.
WACO, TX
KESQ

Reds put slumping Votto on COVID-19 injured list

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds have put slumping first baseman Joey Votto on the COVID-19 injured list. Manager David Bell said Votto hasn’t tested positive for the virus. Votto was in the original starting lineup to face the Brewers, but showed symptoms. The six-time All-Star is hitting just .122 with no home runs and three RBIs, and had played in all 22 Cincinnati games this season. He has struck out 29 times in 74 at-bats. Cincinnati is struggling with the worst record in the major leagues at 3-19. The Reds had lost six in a row and 17 of 18 going into the series opener against the Brewers. The 38-year-old Votto tested positive for COVID-19 in March 2021.
MLB

