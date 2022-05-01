ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Seager homers in 3rd straight game, Rangers beat Braves 3-1

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager homered in his third straight game, Dane Dunning allowed one run over a career-high 7 2/3 innings and...

Mets reliever Reid-Foley sidelined with torn elbow ligament

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets reliever Sean Reid-Foley has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a partially torn elbow ligament that will sideline him indefinitely. Reid-Foley exited his outing Saturday night against the Philadelphia Phillies while facing J.T. Realmuto in the eighth inning. The right-hander fired high on a 2-0 count and immediately motioned for a trainer. The team said an MRI on Sunday morning showed a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament and Reid-Foley would meet with team doctors and medical staff to discuss treatment options. Tommy John surgery could be a possibility. Reid-Foley has a 5.40 ERA with no record in seven appearances this season. Right-hander Yoan López was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to fill the bullpen spot.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Correa’s tiebreaking single gives Twins 10th win in 11 games

BALTIMORE (AP) — Chris Paddack pitched effectively into the sixth, Carlos Correa hit a tiebreaking single and the Minnesota Twins got their 10th win in 11 games with a 2-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. Paddack got just enough run support for the win. The right-hander allowed a run and four hits in 5 1/3 innings. The Twins were shut out in two of his first three starts this season. Tyler Wells allowed a run and four hits in five innings for Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
Orioles use Lyle’s arm, 6-run 6th to beat Red Sox 9-5

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jordan Lyles pitched six gritty innings, Rougned Odor homered in a six-run sixth and the Baltimore Orioles beat the skidding Boston Red Sox 9-5. Anthony Santander had three RBIs for the Orioles, who took two of three from Boston. Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta blanked the Orioles until the fifth, when they pounded the righty and two relievers for five hits and three runs. That sent the Red Sox to their ninth loss in 12 games and dropped them to within a half-game of last-place Baltimore in the AL East. J.D. Martinez hit a grand slam in the ninth for Boston.
BOSTON, MA
Vaccinated Yankees bring full roster, win streak to Toronto

TORONTO (AP) — All members of the New York Yankees’ active roster were permitted to cross the border into Canada for a three-game series in Toronto against the Blue Jays, indicating they are vaccinated against COVID-19. Canada’s government requires a person must have received a second vaccine dose — or one dose of Johnson & Johnson — at least 14 days prior to entry. During spring training, Yankees slugger Aaron Judge refused to directly answer a question about his vaccine status.
MLB
Twins put Sanó on IL, bring up infield prospect Miranda

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have put Miguel Sanó on the 10-day injured list and called up infield prospect Jose Miranda to make his big league debut. The 23-year-old Miranda is slated to play third base and bat sixth Monday night against Baltimore. He was the Twins’ minor league player of the year in 2021. Miranda hit .344 with 30 home runs and 94 RBIs in 127 games with Double-A Wichita and Triple-A St. Paul last year. He was hitting .256 this season for St. Paul when he was recalled by the Twins on Monday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Ryan hopes smooth transition creates instant success in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Matt Ryan experienced just about everything during his 14-year career in Atlanta. He won an MVP award. He nearly won a Super Bowl title. He overcame coaching changes, COVID-19 protocols and rebuilds. Now he’s trying to start all over again — in Indianapolis . After four straight losing seasons and a highly publicized effort to find his successor in Atlanta, Ryan hopes to use this new experience to become the third straight veteran quarterback to change teams and win a Super Bowl.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Nashville earns 1-1 draw with Philadelphia in grand opening

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Randall Leal scored on a penalty kick in the 85th minute and Nashville SC opened GEODIS Park and gained a 1-1 draw with the Philadelphia Union in MLS action.nThe tie extended Nashville’s home unbeaten streak to 20 — the seventh longest run in league history. Nashville (3-3-3) was unbeaten in its last 19 matches at Nissan Stadium. The new park — with a seating capacity of 30,000 — is the largest soccer-only venue in this country and Canada. Nashville opened the season with eight straight matches on the road. The Union (5-1-3), who entered play atop the Eastern Conference standings, grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 66th minute on a goal by Mikael Uhre. Leal scored the equalizer after Philadelphia’s Jose Martinez was called for a handball in the box.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Hurricanes turn focus to another playoff shot at Bruins

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes and Boston Bruins meet in a first-round NHL playoffs series starting Monday. The Hurricanes are coming off the most successful regular-season in franchise history, a second straight year with a division title and the third-best record in the NHL. Yet so much about how the Hurricanes will be remembered comes with how they perform in the playoffs. The Hurricanes are in the playoffs for a fourth straight year. The Bruins eliminated the Hurricanes in the first two of those seasons. Carolina won the three regular-season meetings by a combined score of 16-1. Game 1 is Monday in Raleigh, North Carolina.
RALEIGH, NC
LEADING OFF: Reds’ Votto on COVID list, Windy City rivalry

A rough year for Joey Votto and the Reds got worse when the slumping first baseman was put on the COVID-19 injured list. Cincinnati owned the worst record in the majors at 3-19 when it made the move before Tuesday night’s game at Milwaukee. The six-time All-Star is hitting just .122 with no home runs and three RBIs, and had played in all 22 Cincinnati games this season. He has struck out 29 times in 74 at-bats. Manager David Bell said Votto hadn’t tested positive for the virus, but had shown symptoms. The 38-year-old Votto tested positive for COVID-19 in March 2021.
CINCINNATI, OH
Falcons release RB Mike Davis after disappointing season

ATLANTA (AP) — After a disappointing season with his hometown team, running back Mike Davis has been released by the Atlanta Falcons. The move was not surprising after Davis rushed for just 503 yards and three touchdowns last season. He averaged 3.6 yards per carry. The Falcons signaled they were moving in a different direction by drafting BYU running back Tyler Allgeier in the fifth round. They also re-signed Cordarrelle Patterson, who became one of the team’s biggest offensive playmakers lining up at both running back and receiver. In addition to those moves, the Falcons signed Damien Williams to compete for playing time.
NFL
Heat-76ers Eastern Conference semifinals preview capsule

The Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers meet in a second-round playoff series that may have turned before it even started. The 76ers announced Friday that Joel Embiid has a right orbital fracture and a mild concussion, making his availability unknown. He was hurt when he was hit in the face by a driving Pascal Siakam late in Philadelphia’s victory over Toronto in Game 6 to wrap up that series. Missing the NBA’s leading scorer will make it even tougher for the Sixers to crack the tough Miami defense that limited them to just 100 points per game in the four regular-season meetings,
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Reds put slumping Votto on COVID-19 injured list

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds have put slumping first baseman Joey Votto on the COVID-19 injured list. Manager David Bell said Votto hasn’t tested positive for the virus. Votto was in the original starting lineup to face the Brewers, but showed symptoms. The six-time All-Star is hitting just .122 with no home runs and three RBIs, and had played in all 22 Cincinnati games this season. He has struck out 29 times in 74 at-bats. Cincinnati is struggling with the worst record in the major leagues at 3-19. The Reds had lost six in a row and 17 of 18 going into the series opener against the Brewers. The 38-year-old Votto tested positive for COVID-19 in March 2021.
MLB
Dodgers top Rodón, Giants 3-1 in rivalry series opener

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Chris Taylor had an early two-run single, Julio Urías pitched six scoreless innings of four-hit ball, and the Los Angeles Dodgers opened their annual rivalry series against the San Francisco Giants with a 3-1 victory Tuesday night. Hanser Alberto doubled and scored...
LOS ANGELES, CA
