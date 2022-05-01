ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

4 former Wisconsin football players find NFL homes as free agents

By COLTEN BARTHOLOMEW cbartholomew@madison.com
The Exponent
The Exponent
 3 days ago

A disappointing weekend for Jack Sanborn ended on a positive note.

The former University of Wisconsin linebacker wasn’t selected in the NFL draft, a surprise as he was projected to be picked as high as the fifth round in some mock drafts. But the Deer Park, Illinois, native signed as an undrafted free agent with the Chicago Bears, his favorite team.

Sanborn was one of five former Badgers to sign free agent deals shortly after the draft ended Saturday. Offensive lineman Josh Seltzner and quarterback Jack Coan, who finished his college career at Notre Dame last year, both signed with the Indianapolis Colts. Indianapolis’ general manager Chris Ballard is a former UW player and the Colts’ offense is led by Jonathan Taylor, a former Badgers back.

Cornerback Caesar Williams signed with the Rams, joining UW products Logan Bruss, David Edwards, and Rob Havenstein on the defending Super Bowl champions’ roster.

Safety Scott Nelson signed with the Seattle Seahawks.

Other UW alums such as fullback John Chenal, receivers Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor and safety Collin Wilder are still in the mix looking for free agent deals.

Comments / 0

Related
The Exponent

Chicago Bears sign Tucson native Derick Bush to UDFA deal

Another Tucsonan has landed in the NFL. The Chicago Bears signed Salpointe Catholic product and Coastal Carolina defensive back Derick Bush as an undrafted free agent Saturday night after the NFL draft. The 6-foot-1-inch, 190-pound Bush was a four-year starter at cornerback for the Chanticleers and logged 135 tackles, four...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Indiana Football
State
Wisconsin State
City
Notre Dame, IN
Madison, WI
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
State
Illinois State
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
Madison, WI
Football
City
Madison, WI
Indianapolis, IN
Football
The Exponent

Husker news hold

He directed a special teams operation that struggled mightily in 2020. A Mississippi native, Rutledge wasn't one of Nebraska's 10 full-time, on-field assistants this season. Frost in March of 2020 said, he "wanted somebody that could do the X’s and O’s and schematics off the field for our special teams and really train our coaches to go out and implement it with our players."
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Players#Free Agents#American Football#University Of Wisconsin#The Chicago Bears#Badgers#The Indianapolis Colts#Uw#The Seattle Seahawks#Isaacguerendo
The Exponent

Q&A: Montana State lineman TJ Session explains why he entered transfer portal

TJ Session has been a popular guy since entering the transfer portal. The former Montana State offensive lineman announced his portal decision last Tuesday. In the week since, Session has received scholarship offers from Pac-12 programs Arizona State, Cal and Oregon State, among other colleges at the Football Bowl Subdivision level. The rising redshirt sophomore is going on an official visit to Cal this week, ASU next week and Michigan State the week after that (Michigan State hasn’t offered a scholarship yet but is showing serious interest, he said).
NFL
The Exponent

Wyoming Cowboys defensive end Garrett Crall signs with Miami Dolphins

LARAMIE – The migration of Cowboys to Florida continues. Wyoming defensive end Garrett Crall signed with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent Monday. It was a long wait, but Crall will get an opportunity to make his NFL dream come true three days after UW teammate Chad Muma was drafted in the third round by Jacksonville, where he will join safety Andrew Wingard on the Jaguars' defense.
LARAMIE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Exponent

Montana State receiver Jaden Smith enters transfer portal

Jaden Smith is the ninth Montana State football player, and the third wide receiver, to enter the transfer portal since the 2021 regular season ended. Smith, who started the first 11 games last season, announced his entrance into the portal Friday on social media. The Texas native is a rising redshirt sophomore recruited by Jeff Choate, who left MSU to be co-defensive coordinator at Texas and was replaced by Brent Vigen last year.
BOZEMAN, MT
The Exponent

Exponent takes home 21 awards from statewide collegiate contest

The Exponent staff won 21 awards among the largest college newspapers in Indiana for work in 2021. The Indiana Collegiate Press Association announced the awards Monday. The staff won first place for Best Themed Issue for its special edition in September on the 20th anniversary of 9/11. A judge wrote: "Powerful look back at the monumental day in American history, from before most college students were born."
LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Purdue Wrestling adds New York transfer

Purdue head coach Tony Ersland added a standout transfer student-athlete Tuesday, as New York native Jake Null signed a tender to join the Boilermaker wrestling program in 2022-23. A 2020 state champion and three-time New York High School state placewinner, Null has four years of eligibility left and projects to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
687K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy