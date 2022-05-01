ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

The 2023 Genesis G90 Swaps The V-8 In Favor Of A Tri-charged V-6

By Dim Angelov
Top Speed
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHyundai’s luxury arm, Genesis, became its own brand in 2015 and it’s already making some pretty big changes. Aside from making a quick transition to electricity, Genesis is “re-arming” its flagship luxury sedan – the G90 – by introducing a completely new, “Frankenstein” engine...

www.topspeed.com

