Norwalk, OH

Norwalk doubles teams earn SBC Lake second team

By Norwalk Reflector staff, sports@norwalkreflector.com
 3 days ago
PERKINS TWP. — Both doubles teams for the Norwalk boys tennis team earned All-SBC Lake Division second team honors on Saturday.

The teams of Ezra Forney and Landan Klett along with Ethan Brown and Eli Kluding earned the recognition. In singles play, Josh Newhouse and Drew Thomas both finished as honorable mention.

Forney and Klett opened with a 7-5, 6-2 win over Bellevue’s Kaden Miller and Blake Hunter before falling to eventual champion Andrew Shawberry and Bryce Burns in the semifinals at first doubles (6-1, 6-1).

At second doubles, Brown and Kluding defeated Sandusky’s Mason Hayberger and Sam Didion (6-1, 6-2), then defeated Clyde’s Adrian Benjamin and Alex Krintzline (6-3, 6-2). In the finals, the pair fell to Columbian’s Drew Vasko and Landin Daum (6-1, 6-2).

Newhouse defeated Sandusky’s Tiernan Jesrani (7-6 (3), 6-3) at second singles before falling to Columbian’s Brian Siesel (6-3, 6-2). Thomas opened with a win over Sandusky’s Adrik Purdy (6-1, 6-1) and fell to Perkins’ Chase Young, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

At first singles, Bryan Sommers lost to Sandusky’s Michael Franklin (6-4, 6-1) and Clyde’s Grant McMaster (8-5).

Norwalk hosts Perkins on Monday and visits Vermilion on Tuesday in league play.

SBC BAY

Willard, Edison land six on second team

PORT CLINTON — Willard’s Cam Robinson finished in third place at first singles, while teammates Grace Hall and Maysn Johnson also claimed third at first doubles at Saturday’s SBC Bay Division tournament in Port Clinton.

For Edison, Otto Berckmueller at third singles and Collin Smith and Jeffrey Snyder at first doubles were also Bay Division second team.

Berckmueller defeated Fremont St. Joseph’s Ramon Sanchez (6-0, 6-0) and St. Mary Central Catholic’s Andrew Fullam (6-4, 6-4) to reach the finals, where he lost to Port Clinton’s Blake Denno (6-3, 6-2).

Smith and Snyder defeated SMCC’s Parker Kasper and Charlie Kaftan (6-4, 4-6, 10-8), then fell to Huron’s Sam Findley and Jared Lencyzk (6-4, 6-2).

Robinson opened with a win over Edison’s Parker Campbell, 6-4, 7-6 (4); then lost to Huron’s Joey Lenczyk (6-0, 6-1). Hall and Johnson opened with a win over Oak Harbor’s Josh Johnson and Jack Mikolas (6-2, 7-5); then fell to Port Clinton’s Patrick Huskey and Grant Arnold (6-4, 6-0).

Edisons Noah Proctor (second singles) and Campbell (first singles) were honorable mention, as was the doubles team of Jonah Main and Kris Maschari.

Proctor defeated SMCC’s Joseph Kolar (6-2, 6-3) and fell to Huron’s Mason Schindley (6-2, 6-1). After losing to Willard’s Robinson, Campbell defeated Tiffin Columbian’s Ashton Hemminger (8-2) for fifth place.

Main and Maschari beat SMCC’s Jackson Dinsmore and Lance Powell (6-3, 6-2) then fell to Huron’s Nick Walls and Dawson Berry (6-1, 7-5).

For Willard, Braylon Long and Cullen Hill also earned honorable mention. The pair opened with a win over Oak Harbor’s Bryce Chanthavong and Nathan Noble (7-6 (5), 6-4) before losing to Port Clinton’s Eddie Fick and Sam Roberts (6-3, 6-0).

Norwalk, Edison claim SBC wins

NORWALK — The Norwalk High School boys tennis team improved to 7-7 overall and 5-3 in the Lake Division by edging visiting Perkins by a 3-2 score on Monday. Josh Newhouse won at second singles for Norwalk, beating Will Werling (6-1, 6-1). At first doubles, Ezra Forney and Landan Klett beat Lucas Gray and Matt Chandran (6-4, 6-1), while Ethan Brown and Eli Kluding topped Wyatt Duluney and Connor Beverick (6-2, 6-2) at second doubles.
