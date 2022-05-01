NFL draft grades: Instant reaction, full analysis of every team's 2022 class

The 2022 NFL draft is officially in the books, after a wild three-day circus full of trades, surprise picks, and compelling storylines.

Grading every team’s draft class with such immediacy comes with the customary brick of salt, as none of these players have played a single down of professional football, so it’s less than fair to pass judgement on their draft slot just yet.

Even so, based on the intersection of projected player value, team needs, and what else was on the board at each selection, here’s how we grade every team’s seven-round haul in this year’s draft.

Arizona Cardinals

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Biggest Steal

EDGE Cameron Thomas (3rd Round, No. 87 overall)

Biggest Reach

Trading for WR Marquise Brown

Analysis

Dealing the No. 23 overall pick in a deal for Brown was a risky move, presumably to heal tensions with QB Kyler Murray, but the Cardinals followed it some solid draft picks in the early rounds. TE Trey McBride was a great value in the 2nd round, and gives Murray another well-rounded weapon. Thomas was Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year twice, while fellow third-round EDGE Myjai Sanders has tons of upside.

Day 3 was highlighted by a pair of late-round guards who have the potential to develop into starters, with both Lecitus Smith and Marquis Hayes representing great value at the end of the draft. EDGE Jesse Luketa is undersized, but has a nonstop motor.

GRADE: B

Atlanta Falcons

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Biggest Steal

QB Desmond Ridder (3rd Round, No. 70 overall)

Biggest Reach

LB Troy Andersen (2nd Round, No. 58 overall)

Analysis

The Falcons got tired of watching Mike Evans dominate them in the NFC South, so they went out and got their own version in WR Drake London, who has similar traits and fills a huge need. EDGE Arnold Ebiketie was a perfect blend of need and value in the second round, while LB Troy Andersen is athletic but still plenty raw.

Ridder was a huge bargain, and can be their quarterback of the future. RB Tyler Allgeier and EDGE DeAngelo Malone are both underrated, productive players who should make an impact. OL Justin Shaeffer’s experience in the SEC was a solid grab in the sixth round to bolster their depth in the offensive trenches.

GRADE: B

Baltimore Ravens

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Biggest Steal

S Kyle Hamilton (1st Round, No. 14 overall)

Biggest Reach

P Jordan Stout (4th Round, No. 130 overall)

Analysis

Hamilton was arguably the best player in the entire draft, making him an absolute heist at No. 14 overall. Getting a first-round pick for Marquise Brown allowed the Ravens to steal another stellar prospect in OL Tyler Linderbaum, who fills a huge need at center. EDGE David Ojabo would have been a top-10 pick if not for a torn Achilles last month, making him a potential steal in the second round. DL Travis Jones was a great match of value and need in the third round.

Stout is a stellar punter, but the fourth round is still just too early for specialists. But as usual, the Ravens continued to prove themselves as one of the best front offices in the league, hitting on just about every pick with a great blend of value and addressing their biggest needs.

GRADE: A

Buffalo Bills

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Biggest Steal

WR Khalil Shakir (5th Round, No. 158 overall)

Biggest Reach

RB James Cook (2nd Round, No. 63 overall)

Analysis

Trading up for CB Kaiir Elam was a strong move, giving the Bills a much-needed upgrade at CB2 opposite Tre’Davious White. Cook is a stellar pass-catching back, but he’s undersized, and there were better options on the board. LB Terrel Bernard should be a solid addition to the defense, but felt a round too early, as well.

Shakir was a bargain in the fifth round, as one of the most well-rounded receiver prospects in the draft, who could have easily been a Day 2 pick. After multiple punters went in the fourth round, the Bills’ patience paid off with Matt Araiza in the sixth round.

GRADE: B-

Carolina Panthers

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Biggest Steal

QB Matt Corral (3rd Round, No. 94 overall)

Biggest Reach

None

Analysis

The Panthers made the most of their picks, getting great value and filling big needs at premium positions. OT Ikem Ekwonu was a bargain outside of the top five, and they made the bold-but-wise move to trade a future pick for the chance to steal Corral at the end of the third round, giving them a potential franchise quarterback who fits the offense perfectly.

LB Brandon Smith and EDGE Amare Barno are super-athletic defenders with tons of potential. OL Cade Mays was a highly touted recruit whose talent was well worth a flyer in the sixth round.

GRADE: B+

Chicago Bears

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Biggest Steal

EDGE Dominique Robinson (5th Round, No. 174 overall)

Biggest Reach

WR Velus Jones Jr. (3rd Round, No. 71 overall)

Analysis

Even without a first-round pick, the Bears got a pair of potential first-round talents for the secondary in CB Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker. The downside? They passed on getting Justin Fields a true No. 1 WR like Georgia’s George Pickens instead. That led them to reach for Jones in the 3rd round, a 25-year-old rookie who is too similar to Darnell Mooney.

Chicago nailed a pair of fifth-rounders in Robinson and OT Braxton Jones, both of whom have the talent and tools to quickly develop into quality starters.

GRADE: B-

Cincinnati Bengals

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Biggest Steal

EDGE Jeffrey Gunter (7th Round, No. 252 overall)

Biggest Reach

OL Cordell Volson (4th Round, No. 136 overall)

Analysis

After loading up on the offensive line in free agency, the Bengals did the same for their secondary with this draft class. DB Daxton Hill is a versatile, instinctive athlete who can play safety or line up in the slot, while CB Cam Taylor-Britt is a tough, physical cover man. DL Zachary Carter went earlier than expected, but has some intriguing versatility.

Volson was a late-round projection who needs a lot of work, but Gunter and S Tycen Anderson made up for it as solid bargain picks for the defense on Day 3.

GRADE: B

Cleveland Browns

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Biggest Steal

DL Perrion Winfrey (4th Round, No. 108 overall)

Biggest Reach

K Cade York (4th Round, No. 124 overall)

Analysis

The Browns didn’t make a pick until the third round, but they made up for it once they finally got on the clock. CB Martin Emerson Jr. is a long corner who was a solid value in that range, while EDGE Alex Wright is massive and underrated. WR David Bell isn’t a burner, but he’s a well-rounded pass-catcher who can make an immediate impact as a third-rounder.

The fourth round was both feast and famine, as the Browns stole a top-60 player in Winfrey to fill a huge need, but reached for the first specialist off the board in York. It wasn’t a big need, but RB Jerome Ford was a sneaky value pick in the fifth round.

GRADE: B

Dallas Cowboys

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Biggest Steal

LB Damone Clark (5th Round, No. 176 overall)

Biggest Reach

None

Analysis

The Cowboys are another team that did a solid job of making sure they filled their biggest needs without reaching at any point in the draft. OL Tyler Smith is a nasty, athletic blocker who can play guard or tackle. EDGE Sam Williams and WR Jalen Tolbert were both good value picks at positions where Dallas needed to replace key starters.

Day 3 was highlighted by a pair of bargains in Clark, who would have been a Day 2 lock if not for recent spinal fusion surgery, and Ridgeway. OT Matt Waletzko was another sneaky value in the fifth-round with starter upside.

GRADE: B

Denver Broncos

Syndication: The Oklahoman

Biggest Steal

DL Matt Henningsen (6th Round, No. 206 overall)

Biggest Reach

None

Analysis

After a long wait, the Broncos nailed their first two selections on Day 2. EDGE Nik Bonitto is an undersized but explosive pass-rushing specialist, and TE Greg Dulcich is a big-play pass-catcher who can help replace Noah Fant.

Day 3 was a mixed bag of value, but the Broncos added athleticism and potential at multiple positions. Henningsen was a bargain in the sixth round as an underrated run stuffer who could have gone much earlier. DB Damarri Mathis is a versatile defender who can line up all over the secondary.

GRADE: B

Detroit Lions

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Biggest Steal

S Kerby Joseph (3rd Round, No. 97 overall)

Biggest Reach

None

Analysis

The Lions got the perfect fit at No. 2 in EDGE Aidan Hutchinson, then made a huge jump up the board for WR Jameson Williams, who would have been the first receiver off the board if not for his knee injury. EDGE Joshua Paschal gives them another high-upside pass rusher, and Joseph filled a big need at a bargain price.

Day 3 gave the Lions some solid depth players who can compete for roster spots, and the most intriguing is EDGE/LB James Houston, a versatile defender who can line up off the ball or rush the passer.

GRADE: B+

Green Bay Packers

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Biggest Steal

EDGE Kingsley Enagbare (5th Round, No. 179 overall)

Biggest Reach

LB Quay Walker (1st Round, No. 22 overall)

Analysis

Back-to-back defensive picks in the first round kicked things off for the Pack, and while Walker has promising tools and upside, Utah’s Devin Lloyd would have been the better pick at that position. It’s hard to argue with much else in this class, though.

WR Christian Watson has superstar athleticism and potential, OLs Sean Rhyan and Zach Tom give Green Bay tons of versatility up front, and WR Romeo Doubs was a great value pick. Enagbare could have easily gone two rounds earlier, and fits this defense perfectly. OT Rasheed Walker was another steal late on Day 3.

GRADE: B+

Houston Texans

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Biggest Steal

LB Christian Harris (3rd Round, No. 75 overall)

Biggest Reach

WR John Metchie III (2nd Round, No. 44 overall)

Analysis

The early rounds were a bit up-and-down for Houston, as they landed an elite shutdown defender in CB Derek Stingley Jr., but OL Kenyon Green felt like a bit of a reach at No. 15 overall. DB Jalen Pitre brings versatility and playmaking ability to the secondary, but trading up for Metchie was questionable, considering his knee injury and the other receivers who were available. Harris was a huge steal, and should make an immediate impact.

Day 3 started with back-to-back home-run picks, as RB Dameon Pierce should immediately be the best back on the roster, and DL Thomas Booker has everything necessary to be an instant starter.

GRADE: B+

Indianapolis Colts

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Biggest Steal

DL Curtis Brooks (6th Round, No. 216 overall)

Biggest Reach

None

Analysis

Another team that didn’t have a first-round pick, but made the most of just about every other selection. Day 2 started with three straight home runs for Matt Ryan and the offense. WR Alec Pierce and TE Jelani Woods bring size, athleticism and versatility to the passing game, with limitless upside, while OT Bernhard Raimann could be their Week 1 starter at left tackle as a third-round pick. S Nick Cross was the cherry on top of the second day, bringing those same traits to the secondary.

On Day 3, the Colts landed a pair of value picks for the defensive line in Eric Johnson and Curtis Brooks, as well as another high-upside pass-catcher in TE Andrew Ogletree. DB Rodney Thomas is another versatile defender for the back end of the defense.

GRADE: B+

Jacksonville Jaguars

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Biggest Steal

LB Devin Lloyd (1st Round, No. 27 overall)

Biggest Reach

RB Snoop Conner (5th Round, No. 154 overall)

Analysis

The Jags took at big risk at No. 1 overall with EDGE Travon Walker, but the athleticism and versatility could make him a dominant force, so it’s hard to argue with the upside. Trading back into the first round to steal Lloyd was a move that Jags fans might remember for a long time in the best way, as he should have been a top-15 pick.

OL Luke Fortner can fill the open starting spot at center right away, and LB Chad Muma has starter traits as well, and both were landed in the third round. Conner was puzzling compared to the other backs still on the board, but late-round CBs Gregory Junior and Montaric Brown have some promise.

GRADE: B

Kansas City Chiefs

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Biggest Steal

CB Jaylen Watson (7th Round, No. 243 overall)

Biggest Reach

None

Analysis

The Chiefs came into this draft needing a playmaker at wide receiver, and as much defensive help as possible, and they checked every box. CB Trent McDuffie and EDGE George Karlaftis were two of the most complete, pro-ready prospects in the entire draft, while WR Skyy Moore is the perfect pick to try and fill Tyreek Hill’s role. S Bryan Cook gives them another versatile defender for the back end, while LB Leo Chenal gives them a third linebacker with size and athleticism.

Day 3 brought tons of value, led by a seventh-round steal in Watson, who has starter upside. OL Darian Kinnard was one of the best right tackles in the SEC, but is probably and NFL guard. Don’t sleep on RB Isaih Pacheco or CB Joshua Williams, either.

GRADE: A

Las Vegas Raiders

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Biggest Steal

DL Matthew Butler (5th Round, No. 175 overall)

Biggest Reach

DL Neil Farrell (4th Round, No. 126 overall)

Analysis

After trading for Davante Adams, the host city had to wait 90 picks to see their first selection, but the Raiders made the most of what they had. OL Dylan Parham was a Senior Bowl stud who can play guard or center at a high level, while RB Zamir White might be the full-time runner of the future, after they didn’t pick up Josh Jacob’s fifth-year option.

Farrell came off the board a round earlier than expected, but the Raiders made up for it by stealing Butler at least a round later than he should have gone. OL Thayer Munford was a solid value pick who has experience at both guard and tackle against top competition.

GRADE: B

Los Angeles Chargers

(AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

Biggest Steal

OL Jamaree Salyer (6th Round, No. 195 overall)

Biggest Reach

None

Analysis

Getting help for Justin Herbert was the top priority for the Chargers heading into this draft, and they nailed it. OL Zion Johnson was the best interior blocker in this draft, and Salyer gave them another starting-caliber guard, and they landed him two rounds later than he should have gone. RB Isaiah Spiller is a three-down back who excels as a receiver out of the backfield.

They didn’t ignore the defense either, getting a takeaway machine for the secondary in S JT Woods, and bolstering the defensive front with DL Otito Ogbonnia. Most of Day 3 was a a question mark, but the Salyer pick was enough to carry the late rounds.

GRADE: B+

Los Angeles Rams

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Biggest Steal

CB Derion Kendrick (6th Round, No. 212 overall)

Biggest Reach

None

Analysis

It’s a lot easier to wait 104 picks for your first draft selection when you can drown your sorrows by starting at your Lombardi Trophy. The Rams grabbed a big, versatile blocker in OL Logan Bruss to kick off their 2022 class, then got some big-name value with Kendrick and RB Kyren Williams on Day 3.

The rest of this class is more projection than sure thing, with some intriguing potential on both sides of the ball. The only thing that matters, though, is that the Rams made good on their investment of early-round picks in pursuit of a championship. You can’t get a bad grade when you spent picks on winning it all.

GRADE: B

Miami Dolphins

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Biggest Steal

LB Channing Tindall (3rd Round, No. 102 overall)

Biggest Reach

None

Analysis

It’s hard to do much with only four picks, but the Dolphins kicked off their skinny class with a huge bargain in Tindall, who could have put up huge numbers anywhere else if he wasn’t buried behind the likes of Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker at Georgia. He’ll be a much more productive pro, and fills a big need in the Miami defense.

Fourth-round WR Erik Ezukanma is the only other pick from this class likely to make an impact, as Miami’s pair of late seventh-rounders faces long odds to earn a roster spot. I’m sure the Dolphins’ decision-makers will just keep watching Tyreek Hill highlights to remind them why they didn’t get much out of this group.

GRADE: B

Minnesota Vikings

(AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Biggest Steal

CB Andrew Booth Jr. (2nd Round, No. 42 overall)

Biggest Reach

OL Ed Ingram (2nd Round, No. 59 overall)

Analysis

The Vikings started out by making a puzzling trade, moving down 20 spots in the first round, and not getting much in return. They made the most of their first two selections, though, reloading the secondary with two athletic playmakers in Booth and S Lewis Cine. Ingram wasn’t the best guard available, but he’s got potential. LB Brian Asamoah is undersized but athletic, and packs a punch.

Minnesota’s Day 3 were highlighted by a handful of solid value picks for the offense in RB Ty Chandler, OT Vederian Lowe and WR Jalen Nailor. EDGE Esezi Otomewo also brings intriguing upside to the other side of the ball.

GRADE: B

New England Patriots

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Biggest Steal

None

Biggest Reach

Take your pick

Analysis

I’m not gonna lie, I have no idea what the Pats were doing here. OL Cole Strange is a solid prospect, but was easily the most shocking reach of the firsts round. WR Tyquan Thornton has elite speed, but he’s more track star than football player right now, and made more sense on Day 3. CB Marcus Jones in the third round is the only pick that made any sense from a value/team need standpoint.

New England added multiple running backs to an already crowded depth chart, and spent a fourth-round pick on another young quarterback in Bailey Zappe. Taking CB Jack Jones in the fourth round over the likes of Tariq Woolen and Zyon McCollum was puzzling, too. Las Vegas was the right place for these decisions, because fear and loathing describe them perfectly.

GRADE: D-

New Orleans Saints

(AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Biggest Steal

LB D’Marco Jackson (5th Round, No. 161 overall)

Biggest Reach

CB Alontae Taylor (2nd Round, No. 49 overall)

Analysis

WR Chris Olave is a pro-ready player and a good fit for the offense, but trading up to take him over Jameson Williams and Treylon Burks was an odd move. OT Trevor Penning has top-10 physical traits, but too much Day 3 tape for a top-20 pick. Taylor was taken a round or two earlier than expected, and ahead of some better corners who were actually top-50 prospects.

Jackson is the brightest spot in this group, and could push for a starting job sooner than later. The Saints only have five picks, but they could have gotten a lot more value out of them.

GRADE: C

New York Giants

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Biggest Steal

LB Darrian Beavers (6th Round, No. 182 overall)

Biggest Reach

CB Cordale Flott (3rd Round, No. 81 overall)

Analysis

When you do what the Giants did with their two top-10 picks, the rest is just gravy. Landing EDGE Kayvon Thibodeax and OT Evan Neal at No. 5 and No. 7 respectively was a huge coup for first-time GM Joe Schoen. WR Wan’Dale Robinson is an intriguing fit, considering his similarities to Kadarius Toney. Flott and OL Joshua Ezeudu both felt like they went a couple of rounds too early.

On Day 3, got some solid value picks on both sides of the ball, highlighted by the thievery of Beavers in the sixth round, who was a top-100 prospect in this class. He should start right away for a defense that desperately needs what he brings to the second level. There are some question marks here, but the top picks carry the day.

GRADE: B+

New York Jets

(AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Biggest Steal

EDGE Jermaine Johnson II (1st Round, No. 26 overall)

Biggest Reach

None

Analysis

The Jets didn’t make a single one of their seven selections later than the fourth round, and they didn’t need to. GM Joe Douglas dominated this draft, starting with a stellar trio of CB “Sauce” Gardner, WR Garrett Wilson and Johnson in the first round. Johnson was a top-10 prospect at a premium position, and filled the Jets’ biggest need on defense.

RB Breece Hall, TE Jeremy Ruckert and OT Max Mitchell all have a chance to make a big impact on the offense from Day 1, and could help turn this franchise around in a hurry. Their last pick, EDGE Michael Clemons, has tons of upside as a pass rusher.

GRADE: A

Philadelphia Eagles

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Biggest Steal

LB Nakobe Dean (3rd Round, No. 83 overall)

Biggest Reach

OL Cam Jurgens (2nd Round, No. 51 overall)

Analysis

I don’t blame any GM whose draft strategy this year was, “Best UGA Defender Available.” That appears to have been the case for Howie Roseman, who traded up a couple of spots for massive, dominant DL Jordan Davis, then stole Dean two rounds later than he should have gone.

Jurgens is a solid prospect, but went earlier than expected, with plenty of comparable prospects still on the board that were available much later. LB Kyron Johnson and TE Grant Calcaterra were solid value picks on Day 3 to make up for a small reach in the second round. Not many picks to work with here, but a couple of franchise cornerstones from the nation’s most dominant defense.

GRADE: B

Pittsburgh Steelers

(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Biggest Steal

WR George Pickens (2nd Round, No. 52 overall)

Biggest Reach

None

Analysis

I love this class, and not just because seventh-round QB Chris Oladokun spent some time at my alma mater (Go Bulls!), and I know his cousin (good kid). You’re not supposed to be able to sit at No. 20 overall and land a potential franchise passer who can start right away, but that’s what the Steelers got with QB Kenny Pickett. This team also has a knack for finding the perfect fit at WR on Day 2, and they did it again with Pickens.

DL DeMarvin Leal was another bargain pick who should have an immediate impact, and WR Calvin Austin III is undersized, but with elite track speed and big-play ability. I’m extremely close with my siblings, so seeing the Steelers add a third pair of brothers to their roster was the cherry on top of what might be my favorite class in this draft.

GRADE: A

San Francisco 49ers

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Biggest Steal

EDGE Drake Jackson (2nd Round, No. 61 overall)

Biggest Reach

RB Tyrion Davis-Price (3rd Round, No. 93 overall)

Analysis

After waiting nearly two rounds to make a pick, the 49ers hit their first selection out of the park with Jackson, a high-upside pass rusher who got lost in a loaded class at the position. Davis-Price was an odd way to spend their next pick given their other needs and the talent on the board at the time. WR Danny Gray is an explosive playmaker who should be a fun addition to Kyle Shanahan’s offense, even if Deebo Samuel sticks around.

The best value of San Francisco’s Day 3 picks came in the sixth round with CB Tariq Castro-Fields, who has starter potential. QB Brock Purdy was an intriguing flyer with their final pick. Overall, this group is a bit of a seesaw, but nailing your top pick always tips the scales in the right direction.

GRADE: B-

Seattle Seahawks

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Biggest Steal

CB Tariq Woolen (5th Round, No. 153 overall)

Biggest Reach

RB Kenneth Walker III (2nd Round, No. 40 overall)

Analysis

There are only two things I don’t absolutely love about this class. First, that the Seahawks waited until Russell Wilson was gone to draft not one, but two blue-chip offensive tackles. Second, the fact that they took Walker (a solid prospect in his own right) over Liberty QB Malik Willis in the second round. Other than that, this group is a huge hit.

Woolen was the best bargain of the bunch, but getting OT Abraham Lucas in the third round was a close second. CB Coby Bryant and WR Bo Melton on Day 3 were also stellar picks. Oh, and they got one of the best values from this year’s loaded EDGE class in Boye Mafe in the second round. I know Hawks fans are sad after losing Russ and Bobby Wagner, but this is the best class this team has given them since . . . 2012?

GRADE: A-

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Biggest Steal

CB Zyon McCollum (5th Round, No. 157 overall)

Biggest Reach

P Jake Camarda (4th Round, No. 133 overall)

Analysis

Winning the draft is about hitting your biggest needs, while getting the most value at each slot. The Bucs hit that balance into the gap and legged out a triple here, coming just short of a round-tripper. DL Logan Hall and OL Luke Goedeke are perfect fits for their biggest needs in the trenches, and RB Rachaad White gives Tom Brady an explosive pass-catcher out of the backfield. TE Cade Otton is a well-rounded prospect who could quickly become a big part of the offense.

Nothing against Camarda, because the Bucs definitely needed an upgrade at punter, but the fourth round is just too early. They made up for it, though, by trading back into the fifth round to land McCollum, one of the most athletic and underrated players in the entire draft.

GRADE: B+

Tennessee Titans

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Biggest Steal

QB Malik Willis (3rd Round, No. 86 overall)

Biggest Reach

None

Analysis

The Titans opted to trade A.J. Brown away instead of paying him what he wanted, then used the pick they got in return to basically draft his clone in WR Treylon Burks. CB Roger McCreary isn’t the biggest cover man, but he makes up for it in every other area of his game.

The gem of this group is obviously Willis, the top quarterback prospect in this draft, who gets to wait patiently behind Ryan Tannehill before unleashing his elite arm talent and playmaking ability on a league that waited way too long to get him off the board. Day 3 brought the Titans a few more value picks who can contribute immediately in different ways.

GRADE: A

Washington Commanders

(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Biggest Reach

WR Jahan Dotson (1st Round, No. 16 overall)

Biggest Steal

QB Sam Howell (5th Round, No. 144 overall)

Analysis

Trading back in the first round was a great move, but taking Dotson over Treylon Burks was the opposite. DL Phidarian Mathis went a round too early, and didn’t address any of Washington’s biggest needs in the second round. RB Brian Robinson Jr. is a well-rounded runner who can impact the game on all three downs, making him a solid value at the end of the third.

Landing Howell in the fifth round could obviously be the pick everyone remembers from this group, as he immediately becomes the best quarterback on the roster. It wouldn’t be surprising if he beats out Carson Wentz in training camp. They took the wrong receiver in the first round, waited too long to address the offensive line, but none of that will matter if they hit on Howell.

GRADE: B-