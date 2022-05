Well, the 2022 NFL draft is officially in the books. How are we feeling about things Bills Mafia?. 8 players were selected over the weekend in Las Vegas and added to the Bills 2022 roster. The team addressed the need at CB, added RB depth, and bulked up the WR corps. Plus, they drafted the "Punt God" which is a win in and of itself.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO