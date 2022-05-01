Election Results: Ouachita Parish 9.2 Mills Property Tax- Correctional Center passes
OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD)–The results are in for the 2022 Louisiana Municipal Runoff Election held on Saturday, April 30. The citizens of Ouachita Parish have voted to pass the Ouachita Parish 9.2 Mills Property Tax-Correctional Center. According to the Louisiana Secretary of State website, 4,574 voted yes and 1,183 voted no.
This comes after the bill failed to pass in the November 2021 elections.
2022 Louisiana Municipal Runoff Election Results
Catahoula Parish 8 Mills Property Tax - Police Jury General Fund
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
Measure Passed
382 61.2%
No
242 38.8%
Updated: 1 day ago
100% reporting
Catahoula Parish Fire Protection Dist. #4, 10 Mills Property Tax
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
Measure Passed
80 60.2%
No
53 39.8%
Updated: 1 day ago
100% reporting
City of Winnsboro Mayor
Candidate Votes Percent
Alice Wallace
Democrat
Race not called
886 50.34%
John Dumas
Democrat
874 49.66%
Updated: 1 day ago
100% reporting
City of Winnsboro Police Chief
Candidate Votes Percent
Tyrone Coleman
Democrat
Race not called
887 50.80%
Billy Williams
Democrat
859 49.20%
Updated: 1 day ago
100% reporting
Franklin Parish Proposition #1, 1/2 Cent Sales Tax - Solid Waist Disposal
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
Measure Passed
1,407 64.8%
No
765 35.2%
Updated: 1 day ago
100% reporting
Franklin Parish Proposition #2, 4.27 Mills Property Tax - Road Eq. and Salaries
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
Measure Passed
1,358 62.6%
No
811 37.4%
Updated: 1 day ago
100% reporting
LaSalle Parish School Board, 1 Cent Sales Tax - Schools and Salaries
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
750 42.7%
No
Measure Failed Failed
1,005 57.3%
Updated: 1 day ago
100% reporting
City of Tallulah Mayor
Candidate Votes Percent
Charles Finlayson
Democrat
Race not called
829 50.58%
Gloria Hayde
Democrat
810 49.42%
Updated: 1 day ago
100% reporting
City of Tallulah Council Member District 2
Candidate Votes Percent
Lisa Houston
Democrat
Race not called
194 58.61%
Martez Robinson
Democrat
137 41.39%
Updated: 1 day ago
100% reporting
City of Tallulah Council Memeber District 3
Candidate Votes Percent
Carla Harris
Democrat
Race not called
199 60.49%
Andrew Sims
Democrat
130 39.51%
Updated: 1 day ago
100% reporting
Ouachita Parish 9.2 Mills Property Tax - Correctional Center
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
Measure Passed
4,474 79.4%
No
1,159 20.6%
Updated: 1 day ago
94% reporting
Ouachita Parish Road Lighting District #12 - $45 Service Charge
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
Measure Passed
24 100.0%
No
0 0.0%
Updated: 1 day ago
100% reporting
Town of Rayville Police Chief
Candidate Votes Percent
Markus Turner
Democrat
Race not called
424 58.89%
Willie Robinson
Democrat
296 41.11%
Updated: 1 day ago
100% reporting
Tensas Parish 2.15 Mills Property Tax - Council on Aging
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
Measure Passed
310 83.6%
No
61 16.4%
Updated: 1 day ago
100% reporting
Tensas Parish Communications District, 3.21 Mills Property Tax
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
Measure Passed
291 79.7%
No
74 20.3%
Updated: 1 day ago
100% reporting
West Carroll Parish Sheriff, 1/2 Cent Sales Tax
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
Measure Passed
582 62.6%
No
348 37.4%
Updated: 1 day ago
100% reporting
City of Winnfield Council Member District 2
Candidate Votes Percent
Ada Hall
Democrat
Race not called
87 62.59%
Winona Harrell
Democrat
52 37.41%
Updated: 1 day ago
100% reporting
