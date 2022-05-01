ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladen County, NC

Bladen County Relay for Life remembers cancer victims, celebrates survivors

By W. Curt Vincent Editor
Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fd9fd_0fPVaMaI00

ELIZABETHTOWN — As the sun set Saturday evening, the west end of the Elizabethtown Middle School track began to glow with the flames from 220 luminaries during the annual Bladen County Relay for Life ceremony.

“It’s so important … we need to keep remembering,” said Mary Williams, event chair. “I’m really happy with the number of luminaries, and I’m so thankful for all those who volunteered — some are new and some who have done this for years.”

The Relay for Life event was held from 5 to 10 p.m.

After all the luminaries were lit, the 181 names were announced after a prayer.

While some participants chose to walk slow laps around the track, others spent time in chairs chatting. There was a food tent serving meals, drinks and desserts, and plenty of music.

Sherry Harvey from Lisbon was busy much of the evening sorting numerous food items collected over the past several weeks during a special “Canned Food Drive for Survivors.”

“We make sure to give a bag of food to each cancer survivor here,” Harvey said.

Before the event wrapped up, members of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church gathered to present a donation to Bladen County Relay for Life in the amount of $3,130. That donation was a collection of money raised by those who participated in a nearly month-long walk-a-thon, where each member donated at least $30 and walked 30 miles over the course of the month.

“We had 27 who participated in the walk,” said the Rev. Rachel Mitchell, president of the Health Ministry.

The top donation came from Patricia McKoy Willis, who contributed $1,041; the second-largest amount came from Harvey, who contributed $284.

A new program

Williams said she is excited about a relatively new program that has begun in Bladen County through the American Cancer Society titled ‘Road to Recovery.” The program assists those with cancer and their families by getting patients to doctor appointments and also with a place to stay when treatments are needed out of town.

“The Hope House gives a cancer patient’s family a place to stay nearby,” Williams said. “I know there is one in Durham, but there are others around the state as well.”

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-862-4163 or cvincent@bladenjournal.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Bladen Journal

Shriners sell 2,000-plus fish plates

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Shriners Club baited the community with its annual spring fish fry on Wednesday, and area residents took that bait hook, line and sinker as more than 2,000 plates were sold during the day-long event. “We’re very happy with how things went,” said Phillip Little,...
Bladen Journal

The Faith Calendar is for Bladen County church events only and is a free service for the community. All items subject to change. All event
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West End, NC
Elizabethtown, NC
Government
City
Durham, NC
Bladen County, NC
Health
City
Elizabethtown, NC
County
Bladen County, NC
Elizabethtown, NC
Health
Bladen County, NC
Society
Bladen County, NC
Government
WBTW News13

North Carolina student drowns at reservoir

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford College student has drowned in Montgomery County. At 3:56 p.m., a 911 caller reported that someone had jumped into the lake at Tuckertown Reservoir, off Tuckertown Dam Road, and did not return to the surface, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. This happened at a point where […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

Detention officers charged in ID case LUMBERTON — Three Robeson County Sheriff&r
LUMBERTON, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Williams
Bladen Journal

Is there a journalist among you?

No, not from the folks at Eastpointe. My mother never had me tested, but I’m fairly certain my mental health is OK — though there are a few of you who would disagree. What I need help with is finding someone who wants to write for the Bladen Journal.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WTXL ABC 27 News

Sunday starts Crime Victims' Rights Week

Doris Strong and Aleta Jarrett are two women whose lives have been impacted due to violence. Strong lost her father in 2013, and Jarrett lost her father and brother in 2003. Now working to raise awareness while making sure their loved ones are not forgotten.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Survivor
Bladen Journal

Linda Lee joins International Cultural Exchange Services

COUNCIL — International Cultural Exchange Services recently welcomed Linda Lee as a new local coordinator. “I am a retired CPA living in Southeast North Carolina about an hour from the coast with my husband, horses, dog and some chickens,” Lee said. “We moved here from the Winston-Salem/Greensboro area about four years ago.
COUNCIL, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
News Break
Politics
Bladen Journal

Taylor receives Guardian Award LUMBERTON — The Order of the Guardian Award is th
LUMBERTON, NC
Bladen Journal

May Sizzles at the Pechmann Fishing Education Center

FAYETTEVILLE – The Pechmann Fishing Education Center in Fayetteville released its May schedule, which includes both in-person and virtual classes, and two outdoor cooking classes – one focused on game, the other on fish. The education center is managed by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission. Each course is...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
500K+
Views
ABOUT

Bladen Journal

 https://www.bladenjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy