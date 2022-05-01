ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee Soccer Club plays Jacksonville to draw in 2022 season opener

By Dominic Tibbetts
 3 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Soccer Club played the...

Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Jacksonville, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Famous Jamaican Jerk Seafood is the place to go for authentic Jamaican cuisine. This restaurant has something for everyone with a menu that includes everything from jerk seafood to curried goat. The food at Famous Jamaican Jerk Seafood is flavorful and well-balanced, with a variety of spices for your taste buds to enjoy. All of the food served at this restaurant is made with local ingredients and offers a unique culinary experience.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville’s best sandwich: Angie’s Subs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – You could say it’s a neighborhood staple in Jacksonville Beach — and Angie’s Subs truly makes one heck of a hoagie. Be warned — if you’re heading there right at lunchtime, you might have a bit of a wait! But good things come to those who are patient. (Or, you can call ahead so it’s ready when you get there!)
JACKSONVILLE, FL
UWF Softball player awarded Pensacola Blue Wahoos brand ambassador deal

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A UWF Softball player became the first Pensacola Blue Wahoos NIL athlete on Monday. Ayana Powell, UWF Softball freshmen outfielder, was named a finalist to receive a Wahoos' brand ambassador deal during the Wahoos' NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) Night, that took place late last month. Previously,...
PENSACOLA, FL
Freedom owns girls wrestling awards and FHSAA playoff news | Varsity Report

Honors continue to roll in for Freedom High School’s girls wrestling program, winner of this year’s inaugural Florida High School Athletic Association state tournament. Patriots senior Kailey Reese was selected as the first recipient of the Florida Dairy Farmers Miss Wrestling award as the state’s best across all weight classes. She went 39-0 and was state champion in the 125-pound weight ...
ORLANDO, FL
Final four looms for four local high school lacrosse teams

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Four local high school lacrosse teams are headed to the final four. Two boys’ teams and two girls’ teams. Bartram Trail girls and Ponte Vedra Boys qualified from St. Johns County. More on the Bears and Sharks later. The other two teams are the Bolles’ boys and Episcopal girls’ teams.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Soccer
Jacksonville Jaguars hire Drew Frick as real estate and development VP

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced May 3 the hiring of Drew Frick, former president of Gate Petroleum Co.’s real estate subsidiary, to lead the team’s Downtown development plans. The Jaguars said Frick will fill the new role as senior vice president of real estate development. The team said Frick...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Florida gymnast Trinity Thomas earns national award

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After winning the NCAA all-around title to go along with event titles on bars and floor, Florida Gator gymnast Trinity Thomas has been voted the 2022 Honda Sports Award recipient, given to the nation’s top gymnast. The Collegiate Women Sports Awards (CWSA) revealed Thomas as the winner on Monday.
FLORIDA STATE
Russell Report: Gators playing catch-up

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gators’ new head football coach has his work cut out for him. In this week’s edition of “The Russell Report”, WRUF’s Steve Russell explains why he thinks the team will have to play a game of catch-up. “Sports Scene with...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gainesville and Ocala residents to compete in Senior Games

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 90 residents from the Gainesville and Ocala area will be competing in the 2022 National Senior Games. More than 12,000 athletes are registered to compete. A total of 1,656 athletes are competing in the 21 sports offered. The competition gets underway on May 10...
GAINESVILLE, FL

