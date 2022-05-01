Tallahassee Soccer Club plays Jacksonville to draw in 2022 season opener

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Famous Jamaican Jerk Seafood is the place to go for authentic Jamaican cuisine. This restaurant has something for everyone with a menu that includes everything from jerk seafood to curried goat. The food at Famous Jamaican Jerk Seafood is flavorful and well-balanced, with a variety of spices for your taste buds to enjoy. All of the food served at this restaurant is made with local ingredients and offers a unique culinary experience.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – You could say it’s a neighborhood staple in Jacksonville Beach — and Angie’s Subs truly makes one heck of a hoagie. Be warned — if you’re heading there right at lunchtime, you might have a bit of a wait! But good things come to those who are patient. (Or, you can call ahead so it’s ready when you get there!)
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A UWF Softball player became the first Pensacola Blue Wahoos NIL athlete on Monday. Ayana Powell, UWF Softball freshmen outfielder, was named a finalist to receive a Wahoos' brand ambassador deal during the Wahoos' NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) Night, that took place late last month. Previously,...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is getting you ready for the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season!. You can download or view the First Alert Weather Hurricane Guide below. In the guide, you will find supply lists, shelter information and what to do with your pets if a storm is approaching.
The Florida High School Athletic Association begins regional playoffs for the 2022 high school girls flag football season on Tuesday. The regional quarterfinals are the first step of the playoffs leading to the state championships, coming to Jacksonville in mid-May at Mandarin High School.
All games 7 p.m. Tuesday
Region 1-2A
The Dallas-based Twin Peaks sports bar and restaurant chain intends to open in Jacksonville at the former Cinco de Mayo building in the Kernan Village shopping center in East Arlington. Kimco Realty posts on its site plan that Twin Peaks is leasing the 6,314-square-foot building at southwest Atlantic and Kernan...
Woodbridge High School graduate Magnus Ellerts earned Suncoast Conference Pitcher of the Year honors. A sophomore at Florida SouthWestern State, Ellerts went 7-0 in the conference, while recording a league-high 73 strikeouts and posting a 2.53 ERA in 46.1 innings pitched. This is Ellerts' first year with Florida SouthWestern after...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former Baker County star CeCe Jefferson stopped by the First Coast News studio Sunday night. Jefferson was one of the top defensive linemen in the country when he graduated from Baker County High School in 2015. Jefferson went on to play college ball at the University...
For many it was a shock. For the Jacksonville Jaguars, it just made sense. After months of discussion — and with several players that could have easily been the No. 1 overall draft pick — the Jaguars decided to go with athletic edge rusher Travon Walker of the Georgia Bulldogs as the No. 1 overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Honors continue to roll in for Freedom High School’s girls wrestling program, winner of this year’s inaugural Florida High School Athletic Association state tournament. Patriots senior Kailey Reese was selected as the first recipient of the Florida Dairy Farmers Miss Wrestling award as the state’s best across all weight classes. She went 39-0 and was state champion in the 125-pound weight ...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Four local high school lacrosse teams are headed to the final four. Two boys’ teams and two girls’ teams. Bartram Trail girls and Ponte Vedra Boys qualified from St. Johns County. More on the Bears and Sharks later. The other two teams are the Bolles’ boys and Episcopal girls’ teams.
The Jacksonville Jaguars announced May 3 the hiring of Drew Frick, former president of Gate Petroleum Co.’s real estate subsidiary, to lead the team’s Downtown development plans. The Jaguars said Frick will fill the new role as senior vice president of real estate development. The team said Frick...
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After winning the NCAA all-around title to go along with event titles on bars and floor, Florida Gator gymnast Trinity Thomas has been voted the 2022 Honda Sports Award recipient, given to the nation’s top gymnast. The Collegiate Women Sports Awards (CWSA) revealed Thomas as the winner on Monday.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gators’ new head football coach has his work cut out for him. In this week’s edition of “The Russell Report”, WRUF’s Steve Russell explains why he thinks the team will have to play a game of catch-up. “Sports Scene with...
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 90 residents from the Gainesville and Ocala area will be competing in the 2022 National Senior Games. More than 12,000 athletes are registered to compete. A total of 1,656 athletes are competing in the 21 sports offered. The competition gets underway on May 10...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — *The above video was published Sunday. The Jacksonville Icemen have announced its game schedule for the team's South Division Finals Playoff series with the Florida Everblades. The series will open at Hertz Arena in Estero beginning Friday and Saturday, according to a news release from the...
Special to Jacksonville Florida Times-Union USA TODAY NETWORK. When you look at many rivers and oceans, the water looks so clean and inviting. But if you take a clear glass jar, fill it with that same water, and look at it closely, you will see that it is full of tiny particles.
