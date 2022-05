SANTAQUIN, Utah — Everyone is safe following a semi-truck fire at a Maverik, thanks to a driver who shut off the fuel. According to a Facebook post from Santaquin City Fire/EMS, the driver of the semi had picked up a load in Nephi and had stopped for fuel while on his way to American Fork. While parked at a gas pump he noticed smoke coming from the engine.

SANTAQUIN, UT ・ 8 HOURS AGO