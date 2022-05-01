10 Reasons To Go To The Texas Rodeo
Although the days of saloon brawls, pistol duels and covered wagons are over, one can still find the heart of the south at the most characteristically Texas event: The Rodeo. Full of oversized cowboy hats, spurred cowboy boots and giant belt buckles, the rodeo provides an insight into the craziest yet greatest parts about what makes Texas, well, Texas.
1. Mutton Bustin'
Three-year-olds riding on sheep with minimal protection for entertainment should be terrifying, but it's hilarious.
2. Deep Fried Food
Everything is bigger in Texas, including our stomachs. Deep Fried Butter definitely was not FDA approved.
3. An Excuse to Wear Your Favorite Cowboy Boots
You basically look like the girl in the 2011 version of Footloose. Right?
4. Bull Riding
A grown-up version of Mutton Busting, with more broken bones.
5. Concerts
Aside from the big name country artists (i.e. Kenny Chesney, Luke Bryan, Tim McGraw) you can also find anything from Maroon 5 to Jason Derulo.
6. Pig Racing
This little piggy went to market, this little piggy stayed home, this little piggy went to...the Rodeo?
7. Calf Scramble
This one's actually cool: High schoolers wrestle calves released into an arena, raise them, and sell them later to pay their college tuition. So, essentially, it's a living scholarship that you have to tackle to the ground.
8. The Carnival
They only set these rides up in a few hours. Sketchy. Dangerous. People have died.
9. The Accents
Howdy, y'all.
10. Raw Texas Pride
The Lone Star Staters are fiercely loyal.
