Vigo County, IN

Hundreds of residents lose power during Saturday evening storms

By David Shepherd
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) — Hundreds of Duke Energy and Win Energy customers lost power...

Fox 59

Severe weather expected across parts of Indiana Saturday evening

INDIANAPOLIS – Tonight it will be important to stay weather aware as a round of strong storms impacts the state. All modes of severe weather are possible, which includes wind, hail, and tornadoes. Scattered severe weather expected. A storm system that brought widespread severe weather to the Central US...
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Storm causes major damage to gas station in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) The Lassus Handy Dandy gas station in Huntington suffered major damage from a storm Saturday night. The roof covering the pumps of the gas station was knocked over. Wane 15 couldn’t get a comment from the gas station to confirm when the damage will be fixed.
HUNTINGTON, IN
CBS Chicago

Tornadoes touched down in Oak Brook; DuPage, Will counties among others

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Severe weather caused damage in parts of the Chicago area Saturday night. An EF-0 tornado touched down in Oak Brook, Illinois, Saturday, the National Weather Service confirmed. Video from the Oak Brook Park District Recreation Center shows the tornado sweeping through the parking lot. The tornado touched for about three minutes down near the Hilton hotel and Willow Crest Golf Club with winds of 75 mph and a path length of approximately 1.9 miles with a maximum width of 60 yards before ending in Central Park Oak Brook. The storm left snapped tree branches and a few uprooted trees. One building also lost part of its roof. A bathroom shack at the Hilton hotel was also damaged as high school students arrived for prom. An additional tornado also touched down near Timberlane in Boone County, west of McHenry. Severe storms Saturday left more than 900 ComEd customers without power. According to the company, 35 outages left 930 of its more than 4 million customers without power as of 6 p.m. Saturday. Despite the storms, no injuries were reported. 
OAK BROOK, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Firefighters save unconscious dog found in fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Firefighters are currently on the scene of a house fire in the 200 block of N 22nd St. in Terre Haute. According to Battalion Chief Scott Dalton with the Terre Haute Fire Dept., crews were called to the scene just before 6:00 pm Monday evening. Dalton said the fire took […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Union Health Today- 3 dozen work to save a man with an unthinkable injury- Part 2

The Union Health Union Hospital Trauma Team works hand-in-hand with local first responders to save lives in the Wabash Valley, even when the situation can appear hopeless. This week, in part two of a special multi-part Union Health Today series, the race is on for first responders to remove Matt Cheatham from his car and transport him to the Union Hospital Trauma Center in Terre Haute. Matt was impaled by a tree branch through his chest on his drive home from work. Please note: Due to the graphic nature of this story no images of the injury will be displayed.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WISH-TV

Tornado watch through 9 p.m. for 5 counties in southeast Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A few showers will be around through the morning drive with tempertaures starting off in the 50s Tuesday morning. We’ll see the first batch of rain linger through late morning then get a break before we see our second round of rain and storms develop later on. We could see a few stronger to severe storms develop later on today with a marginal risk here in Indy while we have a slight risk in southeastern Indiana. All severe weather modes in play today with damaging winds, hail and an isolated tornado.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Several rain and storm chances ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a dry and mild start to the week, active weather is set to ramp back up with multiple chances for rain and storms this week. Monday night: Rain and storms are expected to develop after sunset. Coverage will quickly become widespread. Lows will hang around...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

