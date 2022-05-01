Watch: Tornado Rips Through Kansas
A destructive tornado tore through Andover, Kansas, on Friday night, shredding buildings, hurling cars, and knocking out power for thousands across the area. The powerful twister and its path of destruction were captured on video by Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer. The tornado strengthened very quickly, going from 10 mph to 300 mph in seconds, Timmer revealed. The tornado, which could be seen for miles, damaged or destroyed more than 1,000 buildings as it ripped through the small town, according to officials. No fatalities have been reported.
