Kansas State

Watch: Tornado Rips Through Kansas

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FjBtx_0fPVRwWX00
Photo: Getty Images

A destructive tornado tore through Andover, Kansas, on Friday night, shredding buildings, hurling cars, and knocking out power for thousands across the area. The powerful twister and its path of destruction were captured on video by Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer. The tornado strengthened very quickly, going from 10 mph to 300 mph in seconds, Timmer revealed. The tornado, which could be seen for miles, damaged or destroyed more than 1,000 buildings as it ripped through the small town, according to officials. No fatalities have been reported.

AccuWeather

Is 'Tornado Alley' shifting east?

Where is 'tornado alley?' It may be time to update the original definition of the area that gets frequent tornadoes, which was created before the turn of the century. On average, 1,200 tornadoes hit the United States each year, according to the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), and while twisters can happen at any time and in any state, the prevailing wisdom has held that most of the large twisters occur in Tornado Alley, an expansive area within the central U.S. designated by meteorologists in the mid-20th century. That definition may be changing.
