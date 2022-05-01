Chad Kuhl stays hot, as the Rockies bats do just enough to beat the Reds

Rockies’ Ryan McMahon, left, gestures to the dugout after hitting a triple to drive in two runs as Reds third baseman Mike Moustakas looks on in the sixth inning Saturday in Denver. The Associated Press

DENVER • The Rockies' bats were quiet — suspiciously quiet for a team with the best batting average in the Majors playing against the worst team in the league.

Rockies' Elehuris Montero, who thought his call-up was a prank, ready for debut

Starter Chad Kuhl was doing his part once again, giving up only two runs in the first six innings while getting no support from the Rockies' offense. Until then, the Rockies hadn't even had a batter go past first base, as Reds' starter Connor Overton, making his first start of the year, tripped them up.

Then came the sixth. And suddenly, the Rockies woke up. They scored four runs that inning, enough to beat the Reds 4-3 on Saturday night to secure the series win.

"We're so used to seeing guys so much," Ryan McMahon said about Overton. "I'm just glad we were able to get to him and get that win."

Until then, the only highlight came from Kuhl, despite his night getting off to a disastrous start. He gave up a first-pitch home run to Tyler Naquin, who sent Kuhl's 92.6 mph sinker into left field to give the Reds a 1-0 lead before the announcer even had a chance to finish introductions.

But then Kuhl composed himself. He regrouped and went on to retire the next 12 batters.

"It's happened to me before," Kuhl said. "It's going to happen to everyone. The older you get, the more you learn and can look at things objectively."

By the end of the night, that first pitch was ancient history. He ran into trouble in the fifth, loading the bases after the Reds hit three hard singles. All three pitches were up in the zone.

Kuhl got back on track after a mound visit, sending a good pitch to Armais Garcia to induce a solid play. The Reds scored a run, but that pitch turned out to be critical, as it kept Kuhl's pitch count low and helped the Rockies stay in the game. Kuhl then got Jake Fraley to pop out to end the fifth.

Finally, in the next inning, the Rockies' offense helped out their starter. Alan Trejo — who has been holding his own while filling in for the struggling and aching Brendan Rodgers — hit a single to lead things off the sixth. Connor Joe walked, and Charlie Blackmon brought them both home with a double to right field.

Joe used smart base running to score that second run, noticing right away that the relay throw was off, giving him plenty of time to run the last 90 feet. Randal Grichuk then walked, and McMahon blasted a RBI triple to deep right field to give the Rockies a 4-2 lead.

"That was just linking our at-bats," McMahon said. "All it took was that one big inning."

Kuhl, now with the confidence of a two-run lead, breezed through the seventh. No Rockies pitcher had gone out for the eighth inning this season, but manager Bud Black decided to give Kuhl the chance. He was, after all, only at about 80 pitches, and still looked sharp.

Kuhl got a quick ground out, but then gave up his second home run of the day to Reds' catcher Aramis Garcia. Kuhl finished his day after 7⅓ innings, a new career high, and Daniel Bard closed it out to secure the win.

"That's another confidence builder for him," Black said of Kuhl. "I thought he was in control for most of the night."