Pittsburg, TX

City of Pittsburg hosts first event since 2019 with 2nd annual hotlink festival

By Danica Sauter
 3 days ago

PITTSBURG, Texas (KETK) – Some fun was cooked up in Camp County as the city of Pittsburg held its first community event since 2019 with its second annual Texas Hotlink Festival.

The streets were lined up with shopping and fair food. The event held a sausage tasting competition, a man cave and a kids zone. More than 50 vendors came out and showcased their products.

East Texans can eat savory food at the 2nd annual Texas Hot Link Festival

In addition to the vendors, there were also hula shows and live music.

When organizers were asked, “why hot links?” they said it was because that’s what the city of Pittsburg does best.

“Pittsburg hot links are unique,” said Debbie Meyers, an event organizer said. “The Pittsburg area is the capital for hot links, everything sausage but we are not only having hotlinks here, but we are also having a cooking contest for hot links, sausage, chicken and more.”

City of Arp holds strawberry festival, organizers hope event helps city get back to roots

The event was held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This was the first-ever event held by the community since 2019, due to the pandemic forcing organizers to take a break from celebrations.

