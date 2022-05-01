ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arp, TX

City of Arp holds strawberry festival, organizers hope event helps city get back to roots

By Danica Sauter
ARP, Texas ( KETK ) – The city of Arp had a sweet treat after they held a strawberry festival.

The event had shopping, food, and games as well as performances by Arp High School students’ one-act play and scenes from Alladin Jr. by Arp Elementary’s Creative heARTS Drama Club.

Arp seniors were also recognized with two scholarships given to qualified candidates.

Organizers of the event said this is the festival’s reboot from the original that was thrown many years ago. They hope to bring the significance of strawberries back to their community.

“Arp used to have strawberry fields all over the place,” said Erin Holcomb-Gerometa, the event organizer. “We were the strawberry junction and then they changed the name so we have been arp for just under 23 years.”

Holcomb-Gerometa added that more than anything, this festival was a tribute to the city’s roots and hopes the festival is here to stay for years to come.

