Phoenix, AZ

Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Swipes another bag

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Bader went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Saturday's 2-0 loss to the Diamondbacks....

www.cbssports.com

numberfire.com

Cardinals' Albert Pujols batting fifth on Sunday

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Albert Pujols is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Pujols will start at first base on Sunday and bat fifth versus right-hander Zach Davies and Arizona. Paul Goldschmidt moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Pujols for 11.0 FanDuel points on...
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX 2

Cardinals are one of the most hated teams in baseball

ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals are among one of the most hated teams in baseball. That is according to Twitter data pulled by BetOnline.ag. The company tracked tweets with a negative tone since Opening Day 2022. The data pulled found the Yankees are the most hated team with 6,766 negative tweets posted about them this […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

4 surprising standouts in April for St. Louis Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals have had a slow start to the 2022 season. They have had a handful of standouts who should help them as we go deeper into the season. The St. Louis Cardinals are ending the month of April with a record of 11-9. While they have either split or taken a game from a series, the Cardinals have yet to sweep a series.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Tommy Edman (hip) held out of St. Louis lineup Monday afternoon

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman (hip) is not in the starting lineup for Monday afternoon's makeup game against right-hander Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals. Edman exited Sunday's 7-5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks with a sore left hip flexor and is considered day-to-day, but he was due for a day off after starting each of the Cardinals' first 21 games. Harrison Bader is covering the leadoff role on Monday, while Brendan Donovan is replacing Edman on second base and batting ninth.
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Marlins' Jon Berti sitting Monday versus Diamondbacks

The Miami Marlins did not include Jon Berti in their lineup for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Berti will catch a breather Monday while Jazz Chisholm rejoins the starters at second base and bats leadoff against Diamondbacks righty Zac Gallen. The 32-year-old is off to a fantastic start this...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Paul Goldschmidt back in Cardinals' lineup Monday

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is back in the starting lineup for Monday afternoon's makeup game against right-hander Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals. What It Means:. The Cardinals held Goldschmidt out of the lineup on Sunday while Albert Pujols drew the start on first base, but...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols absent from Cardinals lineup Monday afternoon

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not in the starting lineup for Monday afternoon's makeup game against right-hander Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals. Pujols started two of the last three games for the Cardinals, but he's yielding first base duties to Paul Goldschmidt on Monday afternoon. Goldschmidt is hitting second and Harrison Bader is batting leadoff.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Goldschmidt HR, Matz sharp as Cardinals edge Royals 1-0

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt hit an early home run and Steven Matz and the St. Louis bullpen made it stand up, leading the Cardinals over the Kansas City Royals 1-0 Monday. Goldschmidt, who got his first day off of the season Sunday, connected with one out in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Cardinals' Paul DeJong batting ninth on Sunday

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. DeJong will return to the lineup on Sunday at shortstop and bat ninth versus right-hander Zach Davies and Arizona. Edmundo Sosa returns to the bench. numberFire's models project DeJong for 8.9 FanDuel...
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Diamondbacks bring 2-1 series lead over Cardinals into game 4

LINE: Cardinals -189, Diamondbacks +161; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks lead 2-1 in a four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals. St. Louis has a 4-5 record in home games and a 10-9 record overall. The Cardinals have a 9-0 record in games when they record eight or more hits.
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Royals host the Cardinals on 4-game home skid

LINE: Cardinals -117, Royals -102; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals look to stop their four-game home slide with a win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Kansas City is 5-8 in home games and 7-14 overall. The Royals are 2-7 in games when they record at least eight hits.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Matheny: Lack of Run Support for Zack Greinke Is ‘a Shame'

Without knowing how many runs the Kansas City Royals' offense scored on Monday against the St. Louis Cardinals, many would look at a total of one run allowed all game and assume the outcome of a win. They'd also look at starting pitcher Zack Greinke's line of six innings, three hits given up and one earned run charged to him and lean in favor of him getting credited with the victory.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Goes deep in victory

Goldschmidt went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's win over the Royals. The first baseman took Zack Greinke deep in the first inning, providing all of the offense in the contest. Goldschmidt now has two home runs on the year, both of which have come in the last three contests. After batting .146 over the first 11 games of the season, the 34-year old has gotten a hit in nine of his last 10 games, hitting .450 with four extra-base hits and 10 RBI over that stretch.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

CBS Sports

Royals' MJ Melendez: Called up by Royals

Melendez was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Sunday. The 23-year-old is one of Kansas City's top prospects, but he failed to make the Opening Day roster this year. However, he'll now join the major-league roster for the first time after Cam Gallagher (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday. Melendez hit just .180 with two homers, seven runs, six RBI and three stolen bases over 20 games in Omaha to begin the year. Although Salvador Perez is the team's clear primary catcher, it wouldn't be surprising to see Perez log some at-bats as the designated hitter so Melendez can get some playing time against big-league competition.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Increases throwing distance

Sanchez (shoulder) has increased his throwing distance to 60 feet, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Manager Don Mattingly said early last week that Sanchez had resumed playing catch from 45 feet, and he slightly increased his throwing distance approximately a week later. The right-hander was in a ramp-up process over the first half of 2021 before ultimately requiring shoulder surgery last July. As a result, the Marlins will likely bring Sanchez along slowly, and a better timetable for his return is unlikely to be revealed until he's able to resume mound work.
MIAMI, FL

