Boston, MA

Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Tending to tight calf

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Arroyo is dealing with tightness in his left calf, Chris Cotillo...

www.cbssports.com

Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Springfield, MA
FOX Sports

Orioles play the Red Sox in series rubber match

LINE: Red Sox -155, Orioles +133; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Both the Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday. Baltimore has gone 4-4 in home games and 7-13 overall. The Orioles have a 0-1 record in...
BALTIMORE, MD
Reuters

Error allows Orioles to score winning run over Red Sox

Jorge Mateo scored the tiebreaking run on a throwing error by reliever Hirokazu Sawamura in the 10th inning as the Baltimore Orioles outlasted the visiting Boston Red Sox 2-1 on Saturday night. The Orioles sent Mateo to pinch run for Ramon Urias as the automatic runner at second, and with...
BALTIMORE, MD
Christian Arroyo
FOX Sports

Red Sox host the Angels to begin 3-game series

LINE: Angels -125, Red Sox +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Los Angeles Angels to start a three-game series. Boston has a 3-4 record at home and a 9-14 record overall. The Red Sox are 3-6 in games decided by one run.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Angels vs. Red Sox Prediction and Odds for Tuesday, May 3 (Keep Backing Boston UNDERs)

Angels -1.5 (+127) 8.5 (Over -115/Under -105) I think there is some value in taking the UNDER in this game, even though the Angels are second in MLB in OPS this season. Boston ranks just 24th in that category, and both of these pitchers have been hot to start the season, which could leave us with a little wiggle room before the bullpens enter on Tuesday night.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Royals' MJ Melendez: Called up by Royals

Melendez was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Sunday. The 23-year-old is one of Kansas City's top prospects, but he failed to make the Opening Day roster this year. However, he'll now join the major-league roster for the first time after Cam Gallagher (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday. Melendez hit just .180 with two homers, seven runs, six RBI and three stolen bases over 20 games in Omaha to begin the year. Although Salvador Perez is the team's clear primary catcher, it wouldn't be surprising to see Perez log some at-bats as the designated hitter so Melendez can get some playing time against big-league competition.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Increases throwing distance

Sanchez (shoulder) has increased his throwing distance to 60 feet, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Manager Don Mattingly said early last week that Sanchez had resumed playing catch from 45 feet, and he slightly increased his throwing distance approximately a week later. The right-hander was in a ramp-up process over the first half of 2021 before ultimately requiring shoulder surgery last July. As a result, the Marlins will likely bring Sanchez along slowly, and a better timetable for his return is unlikely to be revealed until he's able to resume mound work.
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

Alex Cora’s stern message after Red Sox’s 9-14 start to 2022 season

The Boston Red Sox dropped their fourth series in a row after coming away with a 9-5 road loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday. Boston’s pitching staff had been leading the way as of late amid the offense’s lowly start to the 2022 season, although this was not the case in the series finale against the Orioles. From the six-run sixth inning to the five hits recorded with runners in scoring position, the Orioles had the last laugh over their AL East rival on the day.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Red Sox
MLB
Baseball
Sports
CBS Sports

Angels' Tyler Wade: Losing work since Fletcher's return

Wade is on the bench for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox. The lefty-hitting Wade will take a seat against a right-hander (Michael Wacha), which is yet another indication that he'll be the odd man out of the Angels' middle infield more often than not following David Fletcher's recent return from the injured list. Since Fletcher was activated Friday, he's started in four of the Halos' five games, while Andrew Velasquez and Wade have started three and two times, respectively.
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Shohei Ohtani (groin) batting third for Angels on Tuesday

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (groin) is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Ohtani will fill the designated hitter role on Tuesday and bat third versus right-hander Michael Wacha and Boston. Brandon Marsh returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Ohtani for...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Shawn Armstrong: Moved off 40-man roster

The Marlins designated Armstrong for assignment Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Zach Pop was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville while Armstrong was removed from the 40-man roster entirely as the Marlins reduced their active roster from 28 to 26 men ahead of Monday's deadline. After winning a spot in the Marlins' Opening Day bullpen, Armstrong made seven appearances and was touched up for 10 runs (eight earned) on 10 hits and three walks across 6.2 innings.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Trey Mancini: Remains out of lineup

Mancini (ribs) isn't starting Monday's game against the Twins, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Mancini has been dealing with soreness in his ribs recently and will be out of the lineup for a third consecutive game. However, manager Brandon Hyde said the 30-year-old was available off the bench Sunday, and Mancini has shown enough improvement to be a reserve option again Monday, according to Zachary Silver of MLB.com. Tyler Nevin will serve as the designated hitter and bat fifth.
BALTIMORE, MD

