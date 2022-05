Michael Jordan may be the overall GOAT in the NBA, but Tim Duncan is widely accepted as the greatest power forward of all time. Duncan's legacy is incredible, he won an NBA title in 3 different decades, totaling 5 during his career and establishing the Spurs as a dynasty in the league for over 15 years. Duncan is known as the Big Fundamental, his play was as surgical and effective as any player in league history.

